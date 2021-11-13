PORTAGE — The fate of the season dwindled down to one heave into the end zone Friday night for the West Shamokin football team.
Facing No. 4 Portage on the road in the District 6 Class 1A quarterfinals, the fifth-seeded Wolves chucked the ball into the end zone one final time on fourth down in hopes of keeping their season alive.
But as the final seconds ticked away, the pass from senior quarterback Bo Swartz was picked off by Portage’s Andrew Miko as West Shamokin saw its season come to a close in a 33-31 defeat.
“I’m proud of our kids,” West Shamokin coach John McCullough said. “I thought we had a good season all and all, but this one’s definitely going to hurt a while.”
Despite the final pass of his high school football career being intercepted, Swartz provided the Wolves hope for much of the game.
The dual-threat quarterback, who went 25-for-44 passing for 348 yards, picked up another 129 yards on the ground and had a hand in all five West Shamokin touchdowns.
The Wolves (6-5) led by six at halftime and outgained Portage, 477-324.
“That was a typical night for (Swartz),” McCullough said. “I’m not surprised at all by him and our receivers. They worked really well together and continued to fight.”
West Shamokin appeared to be the better team in the first half and cashed in on several miscues and lucky plays, with an early fumble clearing a path for the first touchdown of the game.
Portage forced a 3-and-out for West Shamokin’s first possession of the game, but after the ball was fumbled on the punt return at the Mustang 34-yard-line, the Wolves offense trotted back onto the field and quickly made Portage pay.
On fourth down, Bo Swartz rolled out of the pocket and chucked the ball into the end zone.
The ball was tipped by a Portage defender and subsequently caught by Stover for a 34-yard touchdown pass to open the game.
(West Shamokin) is a good team, and they are really well coached,” Portage coach Marty Slanoc said. “Just watching film of them the past couple weeks, you can see them improving and catching their stride. We knew we were going to be in for a fight.”
Portage (7-4) responded just moments later, and following a long kickoff return by Kaden Claar to the West Shamokin 20-yard line, he caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from Miko to knot the game up at 7 and kickstart a high-scoring first half.
The Wolves fired back with a 9-yard touchdown connection between Bo and Lou Swartz, but a series of miscues plagued them.
A high snap on a punt attempt by West Shamokin sailed into the end zone and was recovered by Portage’s Ty Kennedy, and after an interception by Claar that was returned to the Wolves 20-yard line, Portage claimed the lead.
Miko handed the ball off to Claar on what appeared to be an outside run, but Claar instead floated the ball into the endzone for Gavin Gouse.
While Gouse and West Shamokin defensive back Christian Sharp both had arms wrapped around the ball, Gouse came up with the ball to post a 19-yard touchdown reception.
“You look at this game, and there were so many sequences that really hurt us,” McCullough said. “I kinda thought we spawned 19 points there in the first half. We had a kickoff return back to the 20, we had our punt recovered in the end zone and a pick that (Portage) returned to our 20. You take that away, and we could’ve been up 25-0 at halftime.”
The Wolves battled back in the second quarter, with Bo Swartz leading the way offensively.
Using his legs to convert twice on fourth down and connecting with his favorite receivers, Lou Swartz and Owen Stover, Bo Swartz threw touchdowns passes of 27 and 10 yards, respectively, but failed 2-point conversion tries cut the lead to just 25-19 at halftime.
Portage fired back in the second half and was fueled by a fourth-down conversion of its own.
After being crunched by the Wolves defense on fourth down from the West Shamokin 16-yard-line, Miko desperately pitched the ball to running back Jon Wolford, who gained the first down by inches.
Three plays later, Ty Kennedy took the handoff out to the left and leaped into the end zone for a 3-yard touchdown as the Mustangs took a 26-25 lead.
Following a three-and-out from the Wolves, Portage struck again.
On the first play of the ensuing series, senior running back Oren Heidler waited for an open hole, and after finding a gap, burst downfield for a 47-yard touchdown in what proved to be the game-winning touchdown.
“That was a good team we played,” said Heidler, who rushed for 51 yards on eight carries. “We came out kind of sloppy and beat ourselves up a little bit with some messy plays.
“We came out of halftime and knew we needed to play better. Coach (Slanoc) just told us to keep our heads in the game and stay together.”
West Shamokin refused to show any resolve, however, with Bo Swartz once again leading the way.
A 43-yard completion along the sideline to a streaking Sharp set up a 10-yard touchdown connection between Bo and Lou Swartz, and the Wolves nearly took the lead with just over two minutes before a pass to the end zone by Bo Swartz was broken up by Gouse on fourth down.
“These kids never give up,” McCullough said. “We always fight, and we always find a way to come back. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough.”
West Shamokin put together one last drive in the final minute, but the interception from Miko sealed the victory for Portage and sent the Wolves home packing for the year.
The 2021 season was a rollercoaster of emotions for the Wolves.
After winning big against Penns Manor to start the year, West Shamokin hit a lull in the middle of the year before winning four of its last five to punch a ticket into the postseason.
McCullough said he was proud of how his team withstood a lull in the middle of the season and thanked his senior class for setting a good example for the underclassmen.
“We’re going to miss them. They accomplished a lot of big things for us,” McCullough said of his seniors. “I just wish we were able to get this playoff win for them. It stings.”