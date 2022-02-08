KENWOOD — It was hard to hear anything over the cheers from the West Shamokin faithful as the game clock ticked down to the final minute of the Heritage Conference semifinal game between the Wolves and Penns Manor on Monday.
Between the chants of “KCAC” coming from the Wolves’ well-represented student section, Comets coach Andrew Lansberry found a way to get a message to his team: “Don’t let Trevor touch the ball.”
In West Shamokin’s 65-50 win over Penns Manor, Trevor Smulik poured in a game-high 24 points and connected on six 3-point field goals to give the Wolves the opportunity to defend their Heritage Conference championship.
“I think everybody in the conference, and probably District 6 and 7, is well aware that this guy is a special player,” West Shamokin coach Judd McCullough said. “He came up with a super-special performance tonight.”
That performance began in the first second of the game when the 6-foot-5 senior guard won the opening tipoff.
In the first quarter, Smulik put up 11 points and hit three 3s, including one at the buzzer to make it a 19-12 game. Bo Swartz accounted for the rest of the Wolves’ eight first-period points.
In the second quarter, West Shamokin went on two six-point runs, led by Bo Swartz’ eight points, to take a 37-22 halftime lead.
Coming out of the half, Penns Manor’s Max Hill doubled down on his task of defending Bo Swartz, holding the 6-2 senior guard to just two foul shot points in the second half — both coming in the third quarter. The Comets piled on five 3s in a 19-17 third quarter that cut their deficit by two to 53-41.
Penns Manor held the Wolves scoreless through the first two minutes as the Comets put up a six-point run of their own that brought them within eight points at 54-46.
“I know we have a group that’s been battle-tested, a smart group, a tough group,” McCullough said. “I knew we were going to come out on top.”
With four minutes left in the game, West Shamokin’s Lou Swartz decided to take over where his brother left off. The 6-foot sophomore small forward scored seven of the Wolves’ 11 fourth-period points.
“Lou’s been working his butt off all year,” McCullough said. “He had a slower start to the season with being sick, but now he’s an absolute animal inside. He’s really carrying us with a lot of physicality on the glass.”
After five points off the hands of Lou Swartz to make it 59-46, Penns Manor’s Bryan Koches hit a layup and Ashton Courvina connected on two free throws to bring it back within single digits at 59-50.
Koches, a 6-0 senior point guard, was the Comets’ leading scorer with 17 points, including five 3s. Courvina, a junior guard, went a perfect 4-for-4 from the line. Hill, a 6-1 junior guard, was Penns Manor’s only other double-digit scorer with 11 points.
The final two minutes were all West Shamokin as the Wolves went on their fourth six-point streak of the game to seal their spot in the Heritage Conference final at the KCAC.
“I didn’t have a doubt,” Smulik said. “I knew we’d come out with the win. Two minutes to go, we knew it was ours.”
“We had the foot on the gas the entire time,” Lou Swartz added. “We didn’t let up. We just didn’t want to let them get any closer.”
West Shamokin outshot Penns Manor 26-17 in field goals, but the Comets were better from the line, going 8-for-10 compared to the Wolves’ 4-for-8.
“I’m proud of the team effort,” McCullough said. “The guys did a great job at following the game plan, mixing up the defenses, playing with heart and not panicking.”
The Comets and Wolves played in front of a full gym of rowdy fans from both sides, something the players cherished after a 2020-21 season of quiet gyms due to COVID-19.
“It was fun,” Smulik said of the atmosphere at Penns Manor. “The energy was great. We’re glad to have fans back, because we didn’t have them last year. It’s great to get the win in front of them, and we’re heading to the KCAC.”
West Shamokin takes on United at the KCAC on Friday for the Heritage Conference championship, and the Wolves’ game plan according to Smulik is a simple one: “Beat whoever we gotta play.”