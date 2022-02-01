Trevor Smulik scored over half of West Shamokin’s points to serve United its first Heritage Conference loss, 55-38, in boys’ basketball action Monday night.
West Shamokin took a 21-9 lead into halftime before Smulik posted 12 points in a 22-8 third period for a 43-17 advantage. United fought back with a 21-12 fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit.
Smulik, a forward/guard, poured in a game-high 32 points, including three 3-pointers. The 6-foot-5 senior also grabbed seven rebounds. Bo Swartz, a 6-2 senior guard, posted 10 points, eight boards and four assists. Sean McCullough and Lou Swartz each had six rebounds and two assists. McCullough also tallied two steals. Niko Buffone and Owen Stover had four rebounds apiece. Stover dished out two assists, as well.
The Wolves outrebounded the Lions 38-12.
No Lions reached double figures. Brad Felix netted nine points, while Johnny Muchesko scored eight.
Both teams are back in Heritage Conference action Wednesday. West Shamokin (10-6) welcomes River Valley, and United (15-4) visits Homer-Center.
PENNS MANOR 60, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 31: Grant Grimaldi tossed in a game-high 25 points to help Penns Manor win its 13th consecutive game, defeating Northern Cambria in a Heritage Conference game.
Grimaldi scored 14 in the first half as the Comets sprinted out to a 34-17 halftime lead. Penns Manor extended their lead with a 16-6 advantage in the third quarter and edged the Colts 10-8 in the final period.
Max Hill scored 12 points and Noah Kohan added 11, putting three Comets in double figures.
Peyton Myers led Northern Cambria with 13 points.
Northern Cambria (8-10) will play out of conference at Moshannon Valley on Wednesday. Penns Manor (15-2) will welcome River Valley on Friday.
RIVER VALLEY 80, MARION CENTER 48: River Valley rained in 10 3-pointers on its way to a season-high 80 points in a win over Marion Center in a Heritage Conference game.
The Panthers were all over Marion Center in the first half, drilling five 3-pointers and outpacing the Stingers to take a 20-point lead into halftime, 38-18. River Valley added five more 3-pointers in the second half, outscoring visiting Marion Center 17-13 in the third quarter and 25-17 in the final period.
Twelve Panthers put their name in the scorebook, led by senior Rocco Bartolini’s 22 points. Dom Speal and Andrew Baker each added 13 and Braden Staats tallied 12. Bartolini and Speal connected on three 3-pointers each. Bartolini helped out on the boards for River Valley with 11, Staats grabbed seven.
Stingers sharpshooter Dakota Bracken buried a game-high four 3-pointers and recorded 24 points. Fellow senior TJ Lynn produced 10 points.
River Valley (6-11) will travel to West Shamokin on Wednesday. Marion Center will attempt to snap its six-game losing streak Wednesday at home opposite Purchase Line.
CAMBRIA HEIGHT 76, PURCHASE LINE 50: The Whiteford twins combined for 37 points as Cambria Heights cruised to its sixth straight victory in a Heritage Conference game against Purchase Line.
The Highlanders stacked up 38 points in both halves, taking a 38-24 halftime lead and outscoring the Red Dragons by 12 over the final two quarters.
Caleb Whiteford, a 6-foot senior shooting guard, poured in a game-high 22 points and four 3s. Bernie Whiteford, a 6-1 senior power forward, followed with 15 points. Chase Rogal, a sophomore guard, posted 14 points, and Carter Lamb, a 6-2 junior small forward, rounded out double-digit scorers with 11 points.
Mello Sanchez led the Red Dragons with 19 points, and Brady Syster followed with 18.
Purchase Line (1-15) travels to Marion Center on Wednesday, and Cambria Heights (11-5) welcomes United on Thursday.
LIGONIER VALLEY 69, MOUNT PLEASANT 52: Matthew Marinchak and Dylan Rhoades scored 19 points appiece to lead Ligonier Valley in a WPIAL non-section victory over Mount Pleasant.
The Rams were in control from the start, taking a 17-10 lead after the first eight minutes and a 33-19 advantage into halftime. The Vikings chipped three points off the lead going into the final period. However, Ligonier regained the momentum by taking the final period, 22-16.
Rhoades’ 19 points came on the strength of six 3-pointers. Marinchak had a solid all-around game, adding 10 assists and eight rebounds. Joey Kondisko contributed 10 points.
Ligonier Valley (10-9, 5-3) will play again today in section at Valley.
GIRLS
INDIANA 57, PLUM 42: Indiana extended its winning streak to seven games with a dominate WPIAL Class 5A Section 2 victory over Plum.
Hope Cook and Eve Fiala tallied eight points apiece in the first half, helping Indiana grab a 20-point halftime lead, 34-14. The Mustangs fought back and outscored Indiana across the final two quarters, 28-23, but the lopsided first half proved too much to overcome.
Cook and junior forward Katie Kovalchick totaled 14 points apiece to lead a balanced Indiana offense. Fiala produced a double-double, tossing in 13 points and collecting 10 rebounds. Cook also handed out five assists and Kovalchick collared 10 rebounds.
Megan Marston notched a game-high 19 points for the Mustangs.
Indiana (14-3, 8-1) will continue with another in-section game at Kiski Area on Friday.
PENNS MANOR 56, BERLIN 53, OT: Megan Dumm’s game-tying field goal with one second remaining in regulation revived the Comets offense as they outscored Berlin 11-8 in the overtime period and returned home with their 14th consecutive victory in a non-conference game.
Fourteen points by Berlin’s Grace Sechler gave the home team a 28-22 lead at halftime.
The Comets bounced back in the second half, shaving three points off the Moutaineers lead going into the final period.
The final eight minutes was a back-and-forth affair. The Comets came all the way back from an eight-point deficit with three minutes to go in regulation when Dumm drilled her last second field goal to send the game to overtime.
In overtime, Penns Manor held the lead throughout, outscoring Berlin 11-8.
“It was a great win for us, on the road in a tough environment,” Penns Manor coach Jason Miloser said. “Hopefully, it’s one that we can learn from and it will make us better. “I couldn’t be more proud of the way the girls battled back.
Dumm recorded a game-high 32 points and Alyssa Altemus added 11.
Sechler scored 31 to lead Berlin.
Penns Manor (17-2) plays at Northern Cambria today.
APOLLO-RIDGE 52, ELLIS SCHOOL 14: Sydney McCray registered 19 points, nine rebounds and six steals in a WPIAL Class 2A Section 4 victory over the Ellis School.
The Vikings took an early 10-7 first quarter lead but held Ellis to five combined points in the second and third quarters, extending their lead to 49-12. Both teams combined to score just five points with the running-clock final period.
McCray tallied all of her game-high 19 through three quarters. Sophia Yard (13) and Brinley Toland (7) combined for 20. Five other Vikings players shared the remaining 13 points.
Bella Lyda led the Ellis School with eight points.
Apollo-Ridge (12-3, 3-2) will travel to Jeannette Thursday for another Section game.
BELLE VERNON 61, LIGONIER VALLEY 27: Ligonier Valley suffered its seventh consecutive loss in WPIAL Class 4A Section 3 game against Belle Vernon.
The Leopards held a 32-19 halftime lead, and outscored the Rams 29-8 in the final two quarters.
Junior Haley Boyd was Ligonier Valley’s only double-digit scorer with 10 points. Lyla Barr came up with eight boards to go with her nine points, and Amanda Woods grabbed two steals.
Belle Vernon’s Viva Kreis posted a game-high 15 points.
Ligonier Valley (0-8, 1-15) is back in action on Wednesday against non-conference Jeannette.
BOYS
’ BOX SCORES
CAMBRIA HEIGHT 76, PURCHASE LINE 50
Cambria Heights — 76
C.Whiteford 8 2-3 22, Wholaver 2 0-0 4, B.Whiteford 5 4-6 15, Lamb 5 1-2 11, Rogal 1 0-1 3, Mazenko 5 1-2 14, Thomas 2 0-0 4, Farabaugh 0 0-0 0, Burkey 1 1-2 3, Totals 28 9-16 76
Purchase Line — 50
Sanchez 8 1-4 19, Lamer 1 2-8 5, Syster 8 2-2 18, Brooks 2 0-0 4, Beer 0 1-2 1, Gearhart 1 0-0 2, Faught 0 1-3 1, Totals 20 7-19 50
Cambria Heights 19 19 18 20 — 76
Purchase Line 12 12 12 14 — 50
3-point field goals: C.Whiteford 4, Mazenko 3, Sanchez 2, Lamer, B.Whiteford, Rogal.
WEST SHAMOKIN 55, UNITED 38
West Shamokin — 55
Smulik 13 3-7 32, B.Swartz 4 2-4 10, McCullough 0 1-2 1, L.Swartz 1 2-6 4, Stover 1 1-4 4, Buffone 1 0-0 2, Plavi 0 2-2 2, Totals 20 11-25 55
United — 38
Marino 1 0-0 2, Worthington 0 2-2 2, Muchesko 3 0-0 8, Dishong 3 0-0 7, Boring 0 4-4 4, Felix 3 1-2 8, Tomb 2 0-1 4, Totals 10 7-9 38
West Shamokin 8 13 22 12 — 55
United 5 4 8 21 — 38
3-point field goals: Smulik, Muchesko 2, Felix 2, Dishong. JV score: Cambria Heights, 40-26.
RIVER VALLEY 80, MARION CENTER 48
Marion Center — 48
Dak.Bracken 9 2-8 24, Daw.Bracken 1 0-0 3, Kutsch 0 0-0 0, Lynn 4 2-4 10, Risinger 2 1-2 5, Pack 1 0-1 2, Petrof 2 0-2 4, Ploskunak 0 0-0 0, McCoy 0 0-0 0, Ferraro 0 0-0 0, Totals 19 5-17 48
River Valley — 80
Speal 5 0-0 13, Reaugh 2 0-0 4, Woodring 1 0-0 2, Bartolini 8 3-4 22, McCully 1 0-0 2, Staats 5 0-0 12, Whitfield 1 0-0 3, McDivitt 1 0-0 2, Baker 6 1-2 13, Roessler 1 0-0 2, Ashbaugh 1 0-0 2, Riggle 1 0-0 3, Totals 33 4-6 80
Marion Center 7 11 13 17 — 48
River Valley 15 23 17 25 — 80
3-point field goals: Dak.Bracken 4, Speal 3, Bartolini 3, Staats 2, Riggle, Whitfield, Daw.Bracken.
PENNS MANOR 60, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 31
Northern Cambria — 31
Taylor 1 1-2 4, Kudlaweic 1 0-0 2, Myers 6 0-0 13, Weiwiora 1 1-2 3, Yahner 0 0-0 0, Dolansky 2 2-4 6, Dumm 1 1-2 3, Totals 12 5-10 31
Penns Manor — 60
Grimaldi 9 7-10 25, Kohan 2 7-9 11, Koches 0 0-0 0, Hill 4 4-6 12, Gresko 2 0-0 6, Courvina 2 0-0 4, Kerchensky 0 1-2 1, Polenik 0 1-2 1, Totals 19 20-31 60
Northern Cambria 6 11 6 8 — 31
Penns Manor 21 13 16 10 — 60
3-point field goals: Gresko 2, Taylor, Myers.
LIGONIER VALLEY 69, MOUNT PLEASANT 52
Ligonier Valley — 69
Sierocky 2 0-0 4, Marinchak 7 3-3 19, Rhoades 6 1-2 19, Hollick 2 0-0 4, Grzywinski 0 2-2 2, Pleskovitch 3 1-2 7, Little 1 0-0 2, Totals 21 7-9 69
Mount Pleasant — 52
Sherbondy 5 0-0 14, Caletri 1 0-0 2, Shram 1 0-0 2, Borwoski 1 0-0 2, Marucco 2 0-0 5, Wisnewski 5 4-6 14, Giallonardo 4 7-11 16, Totals 19 11-17 52
Ligonier Valley 17 16 14 22 — 69
Mount Pleasant 10 9 17 16 — 52
3-point field goals: Rhoades 6, Sherbondy 3, Marinchak 2, Hollick 2, Kondisko 2, Borkowski, Giallonardo.
GIRLS
’ BOX SCORES
INDIANA 57, PLUM 42
Plum — 42
Rogers 0 0-0 0, Johnson 1 1-2 3, Susko 2 6-6 10, Smith 2 0-0 6, Marston 7 3-5 19, Olezak 1 2-2 4, Totals 13 12-15 42
Indiana — 57
H. Cook 5 0-0 14, Kovalchick 7 0-1 14, Fiala 6 1-2 13, Ciocca 3 1-2 8, Antonacci 2 0-0 4, Boyer 1 0-0 2, Stossel 0 0-2 0, Madey 1 0-0 2, Totals 25 2-7 57
Plum 10 4 12 16 — 42
Indiana 14 20 10 13 — 57
3-point field goals: H. Cook 4, Marston 2, Smith 2, Ciocca.
PENNS MANOR 56, BERLIN 53, OT
Penns Manor — 56
Dumm 10 5-7 32, Gillo 1 2-2 4, Hnatko 0 0-0 0, Altemus 5 1-3 11, Shaffer 2 0-0 5, Mumau 2 0-0 4, S. Stiteler 0 0-0 0, Totals 20 8-12 56
Berlin — 53
Countryman 2 2-2 6, Sechler 13 4-6 31, Laver 1 0-0 3, Grenke 0 0-0 0, Brant 4 0-0 11, Miller 1 0-0 2, Totals 21 6-8 53
Penns Manor 11 11 11 12 11 — 56
Berlin 15 13 8 9 8 — 53
3-point field goals: Dumm 7, Brant 3, Shaffer, Sechler, Laver. HERITAGE CONFERENCE
STANDINGS BOYS
East Conference Overall
y-Penns Manor 10-1 15-2
Cambria Heights 7-3 11-5
Northern Cambria 5-6 8-10
Marion Center 3-8 4-14
Purchase Line 0-10 1-15
West Conference Overall
y-United 8-1 15-4
y-West Shamokin 7-2 10-6
River Valley 4-6 6-11
Homer-Center 1-8 2-13
y-clinched semifinal berth
GIRLS
East Conference Overall
xy-Penns Manor 9-1 17-2
Purchase Line 5-5 11-6
Marion Center 5-6 8-11
Cambria Heights 2-7 5-9
Northern Cambria 0-10 1-15
West Conference Overall
xy-Homer-Center 19-1 15-3
River Valley 7-3 14-4
United 6-3 13-5
West Shamokin 1-8 4-11