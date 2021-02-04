NuMINE — The West Shamokin Wolves are still unbeaten, and they stayed that way by making a splash.
West Shamokin’s defense ignited its offense for a quick burst late in the first half, and that momentum carried over into the third quarter in a 68-50 victory over United in a battle for first place in the Heritage Conference boys’ basketball ranks Wednesday night.
The marquee matchup featured West Shamokin at 8-0 against United, which came in with 10 straight wins after a season-opening loss in a non-conference game.
West Shamokin gained the first advantage in a back-and-forth first half, finishing the second quarter with a flurry for a 33-27 lead going into halftime.
The Wolves rode that wave into the second half, stretched the lead to double figures and kept it there through the fourth quarter.
Bo Swartz, the Wolves’ junior point guard, fueled the late surge, turning a couple defensive plays that ignited the transition game.
“He did a great job getting some splash turnovers,” West Shamokin coach Judd McCullough said. “The defense really stepped up, and we executed better and were able to stretch out that lead and take it into halftime. I’m proud of the effort defensively. We really got after it in the second half. To hold that team with the kind of firepower they have to 50, that’s a pretty strong defensive effort.”
West Shamokin took over with defense when it looked like the game was going to develop into a track meet. In a matchup of two of the top players in the conference, West Shamokin’s Trevor Smulik and United’s Austin Kovalcik, the Wolves senior came out on top, 24-20. Kovalcik was shut out in the second quarter.
“We really didn’t play a great first quarter, but we were still in the game,” United coach Matt Rodkey said. “Credit West Shamokin. They play great defense. They beat us in transition. We just didn’t match their intensity, particularly in the second half. They pretty much beat us in every aspect of the game. I need to do a better job, but it’s something to learn from, and we’ll get back at it (today).”
Offensively for West Shamokin, the key number was turnovers. The Wolves committed only seven in an up-tempo attack. They more than doubled that in forced turnovers with 15 steals.
“We wanted to play our style, which is also their style,” McCullough said. “I trust our guys, and we play well fast and play together and find good shots, and we only turned it over seven times. Playing that style against a good team, that’s a pretty good job taking care of the basketball.”
Smulik had six points and all five Wolves scored in the first quarter. Kovalcik had eight points and all five Lions scored. West Shamokin held an 18-17 lead after one period.
A 6-foot-3 senior, Smulik struck for seven more in the second, and the Wolves yielded only four field goals and 10 points.
Smulik led the third-quarter scoring with eight points, and West Shamokin took a 12-point lead at 52-40 going into the fourth quarter. The closest United got was 11 late in the game.
Kovalcik scored 13 points in the second half.
“Our emphasis was on him,” McCullough, “he’s just that good that he’s able to put up 20. He’s one of the toughest matchups I’ve had to coach against. The rest of the team stepped up and really held the rest of their guys to under the averages they’ve been having recently. Their supporting cast wasn’t quite what it has been recently, and I attribute that to our defense stepping up.”
Smulik hit three 3-pointers and was 7-for-10 at the free throw line. He also had a team-high nine rebounds.
“He’s a great player,” Rodkey said. “He’s an individual matchup problem because of his height. He can shoot it from the outside, but he can take you inside also. We tried several different guys on him. He’s just a matchup problem. The next time we’ll have to contain him better.”
Justin Smulik and Ezeck Olinger combined for 25 points for West Shamokin.
Swartz finished with five assists and four steals, and Olinger had four steals. Jack McCullough handed out three assists to go with eight points. Eric Spencer had six points and four steals, and Justin Smulik also had three steals.
“We rely on Trevor to do a lot and run a lot of plays for him, and that puts pressure on the opposing team,” McCullough said, “and we have secondary options, too, so we’re balanced.”
West Shamokin plays at winless Blairsville this evening.
“This gives us a lot of confidence moving forward,” McCullough said, “but this is just one step in the journey. We have to get back to work against Blairsville and take that game seriously. It’s tough to go back-to-back with the emotions we spent tonight, but we’re going to appreciate this and celebrate it and get focused for Blairsville.”
United plays host to Ferndale in a non-conference game Friday.
“We’ve got to get back at it,” Rodkey said. “We have to improve our defensive intensity. In the two games we lost, this one and to Berlin, the biggest difference was their defensive intensity. It was just fundamentally sound defense and in your face and aggressive, and we need to get better at that.”