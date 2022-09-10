NuMINE — Lou Swartz had a chance to pad his stats late in Friday’s game, but West Shamokin’s junior quarterback couldn’t have cared less about that. He just wanted to win.
And that’s what the Wolves did despite a shaky performance. West Shamokin stiff-armed United Valley’s comeback effort and eeked out a 14-12 win in a Heritage Conference football game Friday at Jack E. Boyer Field to improve to 2-1 on the season.
West Shamokin had a first-and-goal at United Valley’s 4-yard line with 1:44 to play and the visiting Lions out of time outs. Rather than running up the score, Swartz kneeled the ball twice and left satisfied all the same.
“A win’s a win. That’s all I care about,” Swartz said. “It’s a team game. It’s not a self game.”
It wasn’t a pretty win, but all that matters to the Wolves is that they won.
“It was definitely ugly, but you never take a win for granted because they’re so hard to come by,” West Shamokin coach Jon McCullough said. “This conference, top to bottom, is a difficult conference. You have to be at your best every night. We knew that we were going to get a tough, hard, physical 48-minute ballgame from United. They’re extremely well-coached. Coach Marabito does an unbelievable job there. They’re always well-prepared and always ready and play hard.”
West Shamokin scored on its opening possession of the game on Swartz’s 3-yard run and led 7-0 at halftime. The Wolves scored again on their first possession of the second half to take a 14-0 lead, but that’s when things took a turn.
On the ensuing kickoff, junior Brydon Brown provided United Valley with a much needed spark with a 47-yard return to set up the Lions near midfield.
A facemask penalty on West Shamokin added 15 yards to the play, and the Lions’ offense took over at the Wolves’ 33-yard line midway through the third quarter. Two plays later, Caden McCully scored on a 24-yard run — United Valley’s first touchdown in two weeks — to bring the visitors within 14-6 with 6:35 remaining in the third.
McCully didn’t have any carries in the first half, but United Valley coach Kevin Marabito and offensive coordinator Sean Mack were in agreement at halftime that they needed to get the junior running back involved.
“We’ve known all along Caden is a shifty back,” Marabito said. “We talked at halftime, and I told Coach Mack, ‘We’ve got to look at him. He could make those cutbacks.’ He made some great reads and cut back, and the plays were there. … That’s the sparkplug you need, so that’s a positive there.”
The Lions held West Shamokin to a three-and-out on the Wolves’ next possession, and the special teams came up big again for the visitors. McCully returned the ensuing punt 40 yards, and United Valley started its drive at the West Shamokin 19-yard line.
McCully scored again, this time on a 12-yard run, to bring United Valley within 14-12 with 1:44 to play in the third. The two-point conversion failed again, and that’s as close as the Lions got. They ran just three offensive plays in the fourth quarter, and West Shamokin ran the final 6:38 off the clock with a lengthy game-clinching drive, capped with Swartz’s pair of kneeldowns.
Swartz finished with 179 rushing yards, and the Wolves totaled 302 yards and 15 first downs on the ground. They overcame two turnovers and numerous penalties to escape with the victory. Micah Linhart added 75 rushing yards, and Dylan Wolfe finished with 46.
Winning is elusive, and unfortunately for United Valley, they know that all too well. The Lions have won two games since the start of the 2019 season.
“We’ve just got to find that way to win,” Marabito said. “I said it in the preseason: You can teach the fundamentals of football, but you can’t teach kids how to win.
“But they tasted some success tonight, and we did a heck of a job against a good football team. We’re getting there. We’ve got to keep plugging, keep practicing, keep believing, and I think once that belief comes in, we could be tough to deal with.”
McCully finished with 56 yards on eight carries — for an average of 7.0 yards per carry — and was a bright spot for the Lions’ offense that finished with just 98 total yards on the night. Despite that, the Lions found a way to hang around until the closing minutes thanks to their special teams.
“We worked hard on it all week because it’s been our Achilles’ heel for two weeks,” Marabito said. “We worked harder on the special teams, and it paid off. … You’ve got to win three phases of the game, and I thought we came close to winning all three. It’s just we didn’t get the win on the scoreboard. That’s the tough part, but I’m just proud of how they played tonight, and we’ve just got to keep improving.”