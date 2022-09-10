ws logo

NuMINE — Lou Swartz had a chance to pad his stats late in Friday’s game, but West Shamokin’s junior quarterback couldn’t have cared less about that. He just wanted to win.

And that’s what the Wolves did despite a shaky performance. West Shamokin stiff-armed United Valley’s comeback effort and eeked out a 14-12 win in a Heritage Conference football game Friday at Jack E. Boyer Field to improve to 2-1 on the season.