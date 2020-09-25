The West Shamokin Wolves and Indiana girls will play on.
The Indiana boys still have some work to do.
West Shamokin topped a 15-team field in the District Class 2A golf qualifier at Windber Country Club to advance to next week’s championship tournament.
The Indiana girls beat Connellsville, 190-221, in a WPIAL Section 3-AAA match at the Indiana Country Club to earn their first postseason appearance in the 14-year history of the program.
The Indiana boys also picked up a win, 210-234 over Greensburg Salem at the ICC, and the Indians need a couple wins next week to make it into the postseason.
Eric Spencer led West Shamokin by shooting an even-par 72, edging teammate and Heritage Conference champion Jack McCullough by two strokes.
The Wolves checked in with a team score of 325 and finished ahead of Penn Cambria (337), Saint Joseph’s (344) and Tyrone (348). The four teams and top 30 individuals and ties advance to the district tournament, which will be held Tuesday at Scotch Valley Country Club near Hollidaysburg.
West Shamokin’s Sean McCullough shot an 88, which was good enough to qualify on his own merit in 27th place. Tyler Geist and Grant Johnston also get to make the trip as part of the five-man team.
The Wolves placed second in the district last year, and Jack McCullough made its to the state tournament, where he just missed a top 10 finish.
Two other Heritage Conference players, Homer-Center’s Evan Ober and Northern Cambria’s Brady Houser, advanced. Ober shot an 82 and was ninth, and Houser shot an 88 and was 26th.
The Indiana girls posted the best section record in team history at 8-2 to reach the WPIAL Class 3A team playoffs under ninth-year coach Elmer Bland Jr. IHS is 10-2 overall.
The WPIAL team tournament will be held Monday, Oct. 8, at the Connoquenessing Country Club. Indiana plays its final dual match on Thursday against Kiski Area at the Apollo Elks Country Club.
Sara Kane shot a 46 and earned the match medalist honor to lead Indiana past Connellsville. Sydney Brice (47), Ally Conrad (48) and Hannah Reilly (49) completed Indiana’s scoring.
The Indiana boys improved to 7-3 in Section 1-AAA and need wins next week over Latrobe and Norwin to make the WPIAL team tournament. Indiana topped both teams in previous matchups this season. Both matches are on the road this time around.
Trevor Todd earned the medalist honor Thursday by shooting a 40. He was followed closely by Alex Holuta and Danny Williams, who each shot a 41. Harrison Martineau and Zach Eisenhower had matching 44s.
Jack Fischer, though his score didn’t figure in the team total, carded a 47.