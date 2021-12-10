It’s anybody’s season. It’s anybody’s conference.
As the 2021-22 Heritage Conference boys’ varsity basketball season tips off tonight, there’s plenty of anticipation, excitement and nerves for how this year will pan out as teams begin the Road to the KCAC for the conference championship.
Reigning Heritage champ West Shamokin brings back the Gazette’s player of the year in Trevor Smulik, and Matt Rodkey and his United Lions look stacked with experienced players,
Purchase Line sports a new coach in Alex Alessi, and conference newcomers River Valley and Cambria Heights are wild cards.
The West Shamokin Wolves haven’t lost a regular-season Heritage Conference game since Jan. 29, 2020, when Ligonier Valley handed them a 69-53 defeat. They aren’t the ones keeping track, though. United, which delivered West Shamokin’s last conference home loss on Jan. 9, 2020, is keeping track.
The Wolves went undefeated in regular-season play last year and extended the streak into the playoffs, going 22-0 before falling to Portage, 52-39, in districts.
Unfortunately, West Shamokin returns just two starters. Fortunately, those starters are senior guards, 6-foot-2 Bo Swartz and the 6-5 Smulik. Smulik is just 73 points shy of the 1,000-point marker.
While growing pains are expected with this group, coach Judd McCullough has confidence in his team.
“Trevor and Bo are our leaders, and they’re two of the best players in the conference,” McCullough said. “Everyone in this room today knew that when they walked in here. … We have a very physically strong team this year, and that’s something that every team wants. We can impose our will on other teams from an inside out type of game. We should be able to dominate the glass and get the ball up the floor. We’re physically strong and tall, we also have the skill to get the ball up the floor and score some easy baskets. That’s a unique combination to have for us.”
United finished right behind West Shamokin last season at 13-3 in the conference and 18-6 overall.
There shouldn’t be any growing pains for the Lions. They lost just one starter to graduation, leaving five skilled players returning in Jacob Boring, Johnny Muchesko, Brad Felix, Jon Henry and Ben Tomb.
“We have a lot of experience,” Rodkey said. “We have five guys that have started, and we have about six or seven guys that have contributed to our team last year that were conference finalists and district semifinalists. We have some veteran guys, and they’re working hard.”
Instead of building chemistry, United is looking to build off the success the Lions achieved last season and continue to grow as a unit.
“We have a very balanced team,” Henry added. “Our strengths are defense and fast breaks, but we all contribute and work well together. We’ve been playing together a long time, and that’s going to make it a nice year.”
The Penns Manor Comets aren’t as deep as they’d like to be coming into the season under Andy Lansberry. A team that rotated in 10 players last season now only has seven or eight.
Three of the Comets’ starters graduated, but senior Grant Grimaldi, a 6-6 forward who led the area in scoring last season, is back, along with 6-1 junior Max Hill.
“Our biggest strength this season is going to be our post play,” Lansberry said. “We have two guys who are 6-6. We’re definitely going to rely on that and hope that rebounding will be a big strength for us. … Our guards are really good rebounders, as well. This is also the best shooting team I’ve ever coached. We have a lot of kids who can hit threes, so we’re extremely excited.”
Marion Center returns just two starters in seniors T.J. Lynn and Vitalijs Petrof after a discouraging 10-10 season las t year.
“We have quite a few athletic kids even though we’re pretty young,” Lynn said. “We want to build off that and get the experience we need to play with confidence.”
While coach Ralph McGinnis expects difficulties from inexperience, he knows on paper his Stingers aren’t quite at the level of the top four Heritage squads from last season, but he’s placing this Stingers team into the hands of his only two seniors.
“These two have to lead things,” McGinnis said. “They have to get the job done. Lynn has to make sure he’s running the captain part of all our guard positions, and Petrof has to own that paint and take care of business. If they can do that, then the other players can buy into it.”
Purchase Line (4-13), Homer-Center (6-12) and Northern Cambria (5-14) all faced losing seasons last year.
Purchase Line is claiming the title of underdogs.
The Red Dragons also only bring back two starters: seniors Mello Sanchez and Jayce Brooks. They also sport a new, young coach in Alessi, who previously coached junior high.
“We want to win games and keep moving forward,” Sanchez said. “We have a young team, so we want to build that experience and help the future generations. We have athletes. We have boys who are willing to learn and keep growing as the season moves forward. We’re lacking experience. … We’re underdogs, and everybody loves an underdog.”
Homer-Center sports the youngest team in the conference, returning just one senior in Jonah Arone after graduating four after a lackluster 6-12 season last year.
Northern Cambria is in the same boat. The Colts graduated five seniors last season and return two.
River Valley coach Don Stitt claimed his Panthers are starting the season a bit more behind than they’d like due to the merger between Blairsville and Saltsburg. He’s late on ordering equipment and gear, and his team is still learning to mesh.
“We’re just starting to get to know each other,” Stitt said. “We’re still a little raw, but we know what we need to do. We have to be able to rebound, we have to be able to break pressure and score consistently. We have to force turnovers and not commit turnovers. We have to protect the ball and put the ball in the basket. I think we’ll surprise some people this year.”
Between the two rosters, the Panthers have six returning seniors, including starters Braden Staats, Cameron Reaugh and Andrew Baker, putting River Valley in a pretty good place for its inaugural season.
Cambria Heights plans to focus less on the unfamiliarity of a new conference and more on the advantage they hold from experience. The Highlanders have seven seniors on this year’s squad and return four lettermen and three starters.
The Highlanders has already been hit with difficulties, practicing with just nine players last week due to a flu making rounds and injuries. Staying healthy has quickly become the Highlanders’ biggest challenge, but Cambria Heights isn’t letting the unknown get them down.
“We’re taking it one game at a time,” Highlanders coach Eric Nagle said. “There’s a lot of uncertainty. We just have to give our best effort every night. Every single night we have to give it 110 percent. Let the chips fall where they may.”