Last February, West Shamokin ousted United, 51-46, at home in front of a mostly empty gym to claim the Heritage Conference boys’ basketball title.
While the teams remain the same this time around, the environment has changed drastically as the Wolves and Lions face off at what is expected to be a packed house at the KCAC tonight for the boys’ and girls’ championship games.
The energy of the crowd is something both teams are excited to pull momentum from, but it’s the court itself that draws concern and potential. The 94-foot court at Ed Fry Arena is a full 10 feet longer than the high school standard.
West Shamokin coach Judd McCullough hopes the longer court will work to his team’s advantage against United’s up-tempo style of play.
“United is a team that has really looked great — and they look great a lot — when they’re able to get up and down the court quickly and cause teams to turn the ball over,” McCullough said during the Wolves’ practice session at the KCAC on Thursday. “I think a bigger court like this makes that a little bit more difficult.
“Athleticism is on display when you’re on a big court like this. There’s more space to guard, more space to operate in offensively. The team that comes out and plays with that extra athleticism will be the team that has a better chance at winning. “
The Wolves (13-6) and Lions (17-4) met twice during the regular season, with United taking the first game, 67-67, and West Shamokin grabbing the second, 55-38. Tonight’s matchup will be the fifth meeting between the teams in the last two years, with the Wolves holding a 3-1 advantage. These teams know each other, and they know each other fairly well.
“We know they’re one of the better programs in the district and probably on this side of the state,” United coach Matt Rodkey said. “We try to do a lot of work on some of the defenses they’ve been trying to play against us. … In that second game, they slowed the game down on us. They played a lot of zone. We have to make it our game. We have to make them play our style. Even with the bigger court size, we have to find a way to increase the tempo.”
“They are a proud team. They’re a great team. They’re 17-4, so their record speaks for itself,” McCullough said. “They’re well-coached, they’re balanced, they’re experienced, and I expect them to come in with a chip on their shoulder from the last time we played them. We have to match that type of emotion that we’re going to see out of them.”
Both coaches stressed defense rather than offense as the key to their regular-season success and what they want their teams to focus on when they meet tonight.
“It starts on the defensive end,” McCullough said. “When we’ve been able to play inspired defense, we beat some very good teams. United is a very good team. ... We have to rebound too. They’re a very good rebounding team. Last time we played them, we did a great job on the boards, and we need that same energy again on the glass and on the defensive side.”
United also is focusing on finding ways to reel in West Shamokin’s biggest point scorers in seniors Trevor Smulik, who’s 6-foot-5, and Bo Swartz, who’s 6-2.
“We have to play great fundamental defensive basketball,” Rodkey said. “We have to contain Trevor Smulik. We know no one can stop him, but we need to contain him as much as we can and minimize his attempts. We have to take care of Bo Swartz. He’s a great guard, and we can’t let him get going in transition. … We have to play stout defense.”
West Shamokin hopes to lean on the experience of Swartz and Smulik, who saw minutes at the KCAC as freshmen.
“They played big minutes as freshmen on this court, so that in itself will be a little bit of an advantage because they’re our best two players,” McCullough said. “Two guys is 40 percent of the court, and they’re a big 40 percent of our team in the sense of what they do for us in a lot of ways.”
West Shamokin is riding a six-game win streak, while United has won three straight. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. after the conclusion of the girls’ game between Homer-Center and Penns Manor.