ws-hc

West Shamokin quarterback Lou Swartz (2) met up with Homer-Center’s Landon Hill.

 JAMES J. NESTOR/Gazette

HOMER CITY — Facing second-and-15 with 1.6 seconds left in a back-and-forth knockout game tied at 50 points apiece, West Shamokin quarterback connected with wide receiver Dylan Wolfe along the right sideline. Wolfe reeled in the catch and sprinted the rest of the way to the end zone for a 51-yard touchdown. The rest of the Wolf pack followed to celebrate a thrilling 56-50 victory over Homer-Center in a Heritage Conference showdown at Memorial Field on Friday.

“I know our team is always capable of playing anybody in the conference,” West Shamokin coach Jon McCullough said. “Homer, to me, is the gold standard. For us to go toe to toe with them and not back down says something. Many times throughout that game, they could have seized that momentum, but our kids just kept battling, kept fighting. I’m so proud of the way they just kept fighting adversity and found a way to overcome.”

Tags