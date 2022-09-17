HOMER CITY — Facing second-and-15 with 1.6 seconds left in a back-and-forth knockout game tied at 50 points apiece, West Shamokin quarterback connected with wide receiver Dylan Wolfe along the right sideline. Wolfe reeled in the catch and sprinted the rest of the way to the end zone for a 51-yard touchdown. The rest of the Wolf pack followed to celebrate a thrilling 56-50 victory over Homer-Center in a Heritage Conference showdown at Memorial Field on Friday.
“I know our team is always capable of playing anybody in the conference,” West Shamokin coach Jon McCullough said. “Homer, to me, is the gold standard. For us to go toe to toe with them and not back down says something. Many times throughout that game, they could have seized that momentum, but our kids just kept battling, kept fighting. I’m so proud of the way they just kept fighting adversity and found a way to overcome.”
In a game that saw a combined 15 touchdowns and 999 offensive yards, the Wolves were able to outbattle the Wildcats on their own turf.
The first half saw six touchdowns, three each.
West Shamokin went up 14-0 with a 10-yard run from Swartz and a 20-yard sprint from Wolfe.
Homer-Center’s Landon Hill found the end zone on a 30-yard run to put the Wildcats on the board with 9.2 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Wolves started the second quarter with a 50-yard bullet from Swartz to kicker and receiver Ezra Oesterling that allowed the quarterback to punch in another score from the Wildcats 1 to extend their lead to 21-7.
Homer-Center fought back. QB Cole McAnulty found a gap and barreled 18 yards for a touchdown, and then Braden Dunn went on a 40-yard run to tie the score at 21 apiece.
West Shamokin had a touchdown pass called back due to an illegal block, and the Wildcats’ defense held strong to prevent the Wolves from scoring on second-and-goal as time expired in the first half.
The second half featured nine touchdowns, with each team alternating until Wolfe’s game-winner.
West Shamokin kicked off the third quarter with a 21-yard passing TD from Swartz to Pete Orlosky. Homer-Center followed with 22-yard pass from McAnulty to Michael Krejocic. Both teams had successful two-point conversion attempts to once again knot the score up at 29.
Immediately after Krejocic’s score, the Wolves responded with a 65-yard dash from Swartz.
McAnulty connected with Krejocic a second time for a touchdown on Homer-Center’s next drive, a 58-yard pass, but the snap for the extra point was bobbled and the Wildcats found themselves down by one point, 36-35, with 2:37 left in the third quarter.
After a pass interference call on Homer-Center gave the Wolves a first-and-10 at the Wildcats 46, Swartz slipped through the defense for his third of four rushing touchdowns on the night to pull West Shamokin ahead 43-35.
Hill knocked in a 5-yard score and the two-point attempt to tie the game at 43 in the fourth, Homer-Center shut down the Wolves on fourth-and-2 to take over on downs, and McAnulty ran another 44 yards to the end zone to give the Wildcats a 50-43 lead with 6:30 left in the game.
The lead didn’t last long.
On the next drive, Swartz rushed 36 yards for his fourth and final touchdown of the night to make it 50-50 at the 4:23 mark.
Swartz finished 8-for-17 with 255 passing yards. He added 259 rushing yards on 32 carries and 22 receiving yards on his lone catch. Overall, the junior tallied 536 of the Wolves’ 586 offensive yards.
“I hope people start to realize what type of player he is,” McCullough said of Swartz. “He’s a pretty special kid.”
The Wildcats couldn’t put together another scoring drive on their next possession, deciding to punt on fourth-and-4 with a 1:30 left. West Shamokin started on its own 17-yard line and got pushed back five yards on a false start. Swartz went on runs of 6 and 19 yards to recover from the penalty and give the Wolves a first down at the minute mark. Another false start pushed them back again, but West Shamokin switched it up and Orlosky threw a 22-yard pass to Swartz to keep them alive.
“Pete,” McCullough laughed, “he’s sneaky. He just finds ways to make plays.”
The Wolves called a timeout with a first down, 46 yards to go and 7 seconds on the clock.
Mason Bell sacked Swartz on the next play for a loss of 6, but the West Shamokin QB made up for the lost yardage with the game-winning 51-yard toss to Wolfe to end the marathon.
“Swartz and Dylan Wolfe, I feel are two of the best athletes in the conference,” McCullough said. “We knew Wolfe-y could make a play there at the end, and it’s probably one of the most exciting moment I’ve ever had as a coach. … It was madness.”
Wolfe, a senior, was Swartz’ top target on the night. He recorded 145 receiving yards on five catches and rushed for 39. Wolfe also had the hard task of both defending Krejocic and beating him on offense.
The Wildcats totaled 413 offensive yards, and played a much cleaner game than their previous three with zero interceptions or lost fumbles and only 25 yards lost to penalties.
McAnulty finished 7-for-15 with 136 passing yards and 63 rushing. Krejocic broke out after a slow start to the season, tallying 109 receiving yards. Landon Hill, who celebrated his birthday Friday, put up 167 rushing yards on 23 carries.
“We’ve got to figure a lot of things out right now,” Wildcats coach Greg Page said. “I give credit to West Shamokin. They came and they played hard. They have kids that are apparently really hard to tackle. They threw the ball well, and I didn’t expect it to be like that. That’s on me. … Both teams battled. When you have that many points on the field and it’s a long game like that, it shows it was a battle.”
Homer-Center (2-2) travels to Northern Cambria next week, while West Shamokin (3-1) take on undefeated Penns Manor.
For now though, the Wolves are soaking in this victory.
“We keep telling them, ‘There’s going to be moments throughout the game where things don’t go your way. You have to overcome it,’” McCullough said. “Our kids have that fight and a lot of heart. That showed tonight.”