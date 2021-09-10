PURCHASE LINE West Shamokin coach Jon McCullough doesn’t make it a habit to forecast the future, but he was right on the money with his halftime prediction Friday night.
“At halftime, Owen Stover was having a rough first half,” McCullough said. “But I told him to keep his head in this game because he is going to catch the winning touchdown tonight, and he did.”
Wolves senior quarterback Bo Swartz dropped a pass right between the numbers on Stover’s jersey with 27 seconds on the game clock for the winning touchdown, giving West Shamokin its second win in as many games this season, 22-14, against Purchase Line at Barry T Madill Field.
Swartz recalled the conversation at halftime the exact same way.
“At halftime, Coach told Owen to forget about the first half because he was going to catch the game winner,” he said. “Before the last touchdown play, I looked at him and told him it was going to be right there for him. He just made a heck of a play.”
Swartz was on top of his game and was involved in all three of the Wolves’ touchdowns. He finished 17-for-29 passing with 208 yards but also contributed 85 rushing yards on 17 carries. The 6-foot-2 Swartz scored two rushing touchdowns to go with his game-winning strike to Stover but also completed a pair of two-point conversions on a busy night.
“I keep saying it, but this is what I mean when I say, I hope people keep realizing how good Bo Swartz is,” McCullough said. “He is so strong and kept extending plays, but he had help tonight with all of our playmakers.”
Purchase Line coach Matt Falisec was also complimentary toward the West Shamokin game plan and its QB.
“Swartz is just a heck of an athlete,” Falisec said. “We told our kids this is a guy that you have to have an eye on every play. We even had his number on our board to remind the kids that this is who we have to stop. Credit to West Shamokin that they made the plays that they had to.”
The Red Dragons (2-1) were impressive early on their home field. Purchase Line needed only six plays to cover 60 yards on the game’s initial drive. Three Red Dragons carried the ball for two first downs before sophomore QB John Elick found fellow 10th-grader AJ Chambers for a 39-yard touchdown. The ball bounced off the back of a Wolves defensive back before Chambers latched onto his first touchdown catch of the season.
On its next possession, Purchase Line was equally impressive, gaining three first downs on another 60-yard scoring drive that took place over eight plays. Elick rammed the ball over the goal line at the 3:14 marker in the first quarter for the Dragons’ second score of the game. Elick found senior Brady Syster on the two-point conversion to give the home team a quick 14-0 lead.
Elick led Purchase Line’s rushing attack with 59 yards on 13 attempts. Brady Syster contributed 57 yards on 14 carries as well.
“Our first couple drives we had a lot of guys getting touches, picking up chunks of yards,” Falisec said. “Then we took a shot deep with the pass and Chambers made a great play on it.”
The Wolves did answer on their next drive that covered 58 yards over nine plays highlighted by a pair of Bo Swartz first-down passes. Swartz found the end zone with a 5-yard rush that cut the lead to 14-6. Stover made a catch in the end zone from a Swartz pass that set the score at 14-8 early in the second quarter.
Purchase Line maintained the lead for much of the second half as well. The Dragons forced West Shamokin to punt on its first three second-half possessions, and sophomore defensive end Jaylin Robertson picked up a sack and several pressures throughout the contest.
However, it was only a matter of time before Swartz found the end zone for his second rushing touchdown. At the 6:23 mark of the fourth quarter, Swartz finished off a Wolves six-play, 77-yard drive with a 1-yard burst over the goal line to tie it up 14-14. On the drive, it was Swartz rushing for 31 yards and passing for 46 more yards.
The Wolves defense came to play after a rough start, holding the Red Dragons off the scoreboard for the final 38 minutes.
“We have had a rough couple of weeks,” McCullough said. “We still have four two-way starters out. We had to try and find our way at the beginning of the game, but I saw our kids start to rise up. We ask them what you will do when adversity hits and times get tough. They showed a ton of confidence tonight.”
Falisec also threw credit toward the Wolves coach and his second-half game plan.
“They did a great job locking Mello (Sanchez) and our passing game down,” he said. “That’s why we kept going back to our run game. They had a great game plan. We scored 14 points in the first nine minutes and lost the game. That can’t happen.”
The score remained all tied up at 14 until Owen Stover intercepted an Elick pass with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. The developing sophomore connected on 6 of 10 pass attempts for 85 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
After Stover’s interception, the Wolves QB took control, leading his team 30 yards for the game clinching touchdown. Swartz drilled Stover on a 7-yard pass play to bring the ball down to the Red Dragons 12-yard line. On the next play, Stover made the clinching touchdown catch on a 12-yard touchdown from Swartz. The two Wolves hooked up again on the two-point conversion to seal the victory 22-14.
“We tried to put our kids in position to make a play, but sometimes things don’t always work out how we plan,” Falisec said. “I have to do a better job game planning. We will get better.”
The Red Dragons will travel to Marion Center next week while the unbeaten Wolves welcome the Homer Center Wildcats.
“There are no weeks off in the Heritage Conference,” McCullough said. “I told the kids to enjoy this one over the weekend but come back Monday ready to prepare for a tough Homer team.”