NuMINE — The West Shamokin Wolves steadily built a six-point first-quarter advantage over Southern Huntingdon County during their District 6 Class 2A quarterfinal-round game, weathered a second-quarter comeback and put it in cruise control the rest of the way in their 63-43 victory Wednesday night.
The No. 4-seed Wolves were led by seniors Trevor Smulik and Bo Swartz, who combined to score 43 points on 18 field goals and 3-for-3 on free throws.
The win not only guarantees West Shamokin (16-7) a trip to the district semifinal round for a second straight year but also secures a berth in the PIAA playoffs for the first time in school history.
“Our guys really competed tonight,” said West Shamokin coach Judd McCullough. “We have had quite a few first round playoff games here at home and our record is now 2-2 after this one. We really just wanted to make sure we took care of business at our home.”
“We are hungry, and we finally get a chance to advance into the state playoffs,” Smulik said. “We are promised three more games, but I want that second one to be in the championship game.”
Swartz converted on four field goals and Smulik had five of his own, including a pair of long-range 3-pointers during the first eight minutes to grab a 21-15 lead.
The No. 5-seed Rockets, who traveled more than 100 miles to NuMine, quickly cut into that lead. Junior N ate Myers went on a 7-0 run and Southern Huntingdon only trailed by a single point, 23-22, with five minutes remaining in the half.
“You really have to tip your cap to them,” McCullough said. “They traveled a long way, and we knew they were going to compete and make a run.”
“We had quite a hike to get here,” Rockets coach Stacy Horne said. “We spent most of the day getting here but I don’t think it influenced the outcome of the game. We planned it out for them.
“The difference was that they are a bigger team than us and we couldn’t contain Smulik and Swartz. You have to give them credit, they took it to us tonight.”
McCullough changed his defensive game plan, putting a stop to the offensive momentum of Southern Huntingdon the rest of the half and finished with a 12-3 run of their own, 35-25.
“No. 12 was getting to us a little bit, so switching the defenses was just to throw them off a little and get them out of rhythm,” McCullough said.
The lead grew to as much as 21 late in the third quarter when Smulik drained his fourth 3-pointer of the game to put West Shamokin ahead 54-33.
Smulik scored 10 during the third quarter and added three more over the final period for his game-high 28. The 6-foot-4 forward also collected 10 rebounds and handed out six assists.
The Rockets scored the last four points in the third quarter and the first field goal in the fourth to cut the lead to 15 but found it hard to play catch-up with under six minutes left in the game.
West Shamokin outscored Southern Huntingdon 9-6 over the final period to complete their dominate win, leading wire to wire.
Swartz finished with 15 points, six rebounds and six assists while his brother Lou posted double digits with 10 points.
The Wolves starting five scored all but two of their team total.
Sean McCullough had five points and Owen Stover three. Freshman Braydn Rodgers scored the Wolves’ only bench points on a late fourth-quarter field goal.
“Our conference was strong this year,” McCullough said. “That did help in preparing our guys for a game like this. We are battle-tested.”
The victory sets up West Shamokin up with No. 1-seed Portage, which is also ranked second in the state, on Saturday. Portage defeated No. 8-seed Clayburg-Kimmel 81-33 in one of the other quarterfinal-round games Wednesday.
Portage knocked the Wolves out of the district playoffs a year ago, 52-39, in the championship game and escaped with a five-point victory on December 28 during this year’s regular season.
“As competitors we want to prove ourselves against the best,” McCullough concluded. “Portage has proven to be one of the best programs in District 6. We have a lot of respect for them, and they respect us. It’s going to be a great game.”