The stakes won’t be the same, but West Shamokin is getting another shot at Portage.
West Shamokin defeated Richland, 54-45, in the Rams’ tournament on Monday and set up a rematch of last season’ District 6 Class 2A championship game with Portage for the tournament title. Portage (4-0) advanced by beating Homer-Center, 67-28, in the other tournament game.
Trevor Smulik, a 6-foot-5 senior guard/forward, scored a game-high 29 points to lead West Shamokin (5-2) past Richland (6-1), which suffered its first loss.
One point separated the teams at halftime, with West Shamokin having the 24-23 advantage. Smulik netted 11 points, including two 3-point field goals and three free throws, in the third quarter to give West Shamokin a 40-30 lead. Richland took the fourth quarter, 15-14.
Smulik finished with a double-double by grabbing 15 rebounds. Bo Swartz, a 6-2 senior guard, scored 14 points on the strength of four 3-pointers and also registered eight rebounds and four assists. Sean McCullough also added four rebounds.
Sam Penna led Richland with 19 points.
Portage jumped on Homer-Center (0-6). The Mustangs outscored the Wildcats 39-8 in the first half.
Michael Krejocic led Homer-Center with 12 points, followed by junior Caden Vitalie with seven points.
Portage’s Kaden Claar was the game’s leading scorer with 14 points.
PENNS MANOR 61, HARMONY 41: Grant Grimaldi’s 25 points carried Penns Manor to a victory over Harmony in Purchase Line’s tournament.
The Comets outscored Harmony in each quarter and handed the Owls their first loss in four games this season. After taking a 28-18 lead into halftime, Penns Manor went on to outscore the Owls 33-23 over the second half. Grimaldi scored 12 of his game-high 25 across the final eight minutes.
Max Hill also landed in double figures for the Comets, scoring 12 points. Bryan Koches drilled three 3-pointers and added nine points.
Jack Bracken, Curtis Boring and Lucas Tarnow led a balanced effort for the Owls, each tallying 10 points.
Both teams play today. Penns Manor (5-2) advanced to face Northern Cambria in the championship game, and Harmony (3-1) fell into the consolation game against Purchase Line.
GIRLS
PENNS MANOR 38, CENTRAL CAMBRIA 30:
A 10-point first quarter advantage proved to be the difference in Penns Manor’s victory over the host Red Devils in the Central Cambria tournament.
The Comets led 14-4 after the first eight minutes and 18-11 at the half.
Sarah Stiteler dumped in 12 points to pace the Comets. Deja Gillo finished in double figures with 10 points.
Abigail Sheehan Central Cambria (0-5) with eight points.
Penns Manor (6-2) will play again tonight in the tournament championship game.
WEST SHAMOKIN 58, SPRINGDALE 15: West Shamokin used an even scoring attack and tight defense to earn a lopsided victory over Springdale in the Valley tournament.
Lexie Young stood out for the Wolves, scoring 21 points, collecting six rebounds and coming up with four steals. Melissa Spohn contributed 10 points and seven rebounds, and Maya McIlwain had four steals to go with seven points.
Young helped West Shamokin grab an early advantage, scoring 15 points during the first half in which the Wolves led 35-7. Springdale was held scoreless in the third period and was limited to eight second-half points.
West Shamokin (3-3) plays Valley in the championship game this evening.