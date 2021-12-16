West Shamokin’s Trevor Smulik entered Wednesday night 31 points shy of 1,000 for his stellar career.
So the 6-foot-5 senior guard/forward went out and scored 32.
Smulik reached the milestone at the start of the fourth quarter in the Heritage Conference game and then watched the rest of a 51-25 romp over Northern Cambria from the bench.
The Wolves improved to 2-1 overall in winning the opener of their conference title defense.
Smulik also chipped in four rebounds, and Lou Swartz grabbed a team-high seven boards. Sean McCullough and Bo Swartz combined for nine rebounds and 11 assists. No other Wolves reached double figures in scoring with Smulik putting up 63 percent of their total.
Zach Taylor led Northern Cambria with seven points.
Both teams play Friday. West Shamokin travels to Cambria Heights, and Northern Cambria (0-3) welcomes Homer-Center.
UNITED 76, PURCHASE LINE 44: Junior guard Tyler Robertson hit six 3-pointers to lead United over Purchase Line in a Heritage Conference game.
The Lions never gave the Red Dragons room to breathe, outscoring Purchase Line 24-13 in the first quarter and 17-10 in the second to take an 18-point lead into the half. United continued the onslaught in the second half, putting up a second 24-point quarter in the third and adding nine in the fourth.
Robertson’s 18 points, all from 3-pointers, led the Lions in scoring, followed by Brad Felix’s 15 and Jon Henry’s 13.
Purchase Line’s Mello Sanchez was the game’s leading scorer with 26 points, including sinking 10 of 13 free throw attempts.
Both teams hit the road Friday. United (2-2) heads to Penns Manor (2-1), and Purchase Line (0-3) travels to River Valley (1-3).
PENNS MANOR 75, HOMER-CENTER 36: Grant Grimaldi, a 6-foot-6 senior power forward, pooured in 38 points and outscored Homer-Center on his own in a Heritage Conference game.
Penns Manor came out sprinting, stacking up a 24-point first quarter and 17-point second to carry a 19-point lead into halftime. The Comets hit the accelerator in the second half, outscoring the Wildcats 21-10 in the third and 13-4 in the fourth.
Six other players found themselves in the scoring column for Penns Manor, including 6-7 senior Noah Kohan with 11 points and 6-1 junior Max Hill with 10.
The Wildcats had eight players score, led by junior point guards Michael Krejocic with 10 and Casey Harper with nine.
Both teams are back in action Friday. Penns Manor (2-1) welcomes United (2-2), and Homer-Center (0-3) heads to Northern Cambria (0-3).
MARION CENTER 37, RIVER VALLEY 26: Marion Center took a 10-point lead into halftime and that was more than enough to come out with a win in a low-scoring game.
The Stinger led 17-7 at halftime and outscored the Colts 20-19 in the second half.
Dakota Bracken posted a double-double for Marion Center, scoring 11 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. T.J. Lynn scored a game-high 14 points, and Vitalijs Petrof yanked down 10 rebounds.
Dom Speal scored eight point for River Valley. Cameron Reaugh and Rocco Bartolini evenly split 12 points.
Marion Center (2-1) plays host to DuBois Central Catholic this evening. River Valley (1-3) plays host to Purchase line of Friday.
RIVERVIEW 50, APOLLO-RIDGE 46: Apollo-Ridge’s attempt at a second-half comeback fell short against Riverview in a WPIAL non-section game played Tuesday.
The Vikings trailed 24-17 at the half but sparked a comeback with a 13 point third quarter and a 16-point fourth. It wasn’t enough to get past the Raiders, who scored 10 in the third and matched Apollo-Ridge’s 16 in the final stretch.
Apollo-Ridge’s Gage Johnston was the game’s leading scorer with 21 points, followed by Riverview’s Micah Black with 15 points.
The Vikings are back in action Friday at Valley.
GREENSBURG CENTRAL CATHOLIC 74, LIGONIER VALLEY 44: Ligonier Valley never hit its stride against a dominating Greensburg Central Catholic team in a WPIAL non-section game played Tuesday.
The Rams quickly found themselves down 14 points at the end of the first quarter and 23 at the half. The Centurions kept piling on, outscoring Ligonier 33-24 in the second half.
Matthew Marinchak led Ligonier with 19 points and Haden Sierocky chipped in 11.
Ryan Appleby led the Centurions with 16 points, followed by Brevan Williams with 14.
The Rams welcome South Allegheny on Friday.
GIRLS
RIVER VALLEY 69, MARION CENTER 53: All five of River Valley’s starters scored in double digits in the Panthers’ home opener against Marion Center in a Heritage Conference game play Tuesday.
River Valley jumped out to a 13-1 lead to start the game, but the Stingers rallied to come within five to end the first quarter. The Panthers outscored Marion Center 15-8 in the second to take a 12-point lead into halftime.
The Stingers made up a point in a 16-15 third quarter, but the Panthers pulled away with a 20-point fourth quarter.
River Valley’s Abby Pynos posted a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Hannah Artley followed suit with 13 points and 10 baords. Ava Perischetti added 15 points, five assists and five steals, Bel Pynos chipped in 10 points and Julia Potts netted 11.
Lydia Miller led Marion Center with 17 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Kaelee Elkin racked up 16 points, nine rebounds and three steals.
River Valley visits Purchase Line this evening, and Marion Center travels to Penns Manor on Monday.
APOLLO-RIDGE 39, DERRY 33: A 24-point first half propelled Apollo-Ridge past Derry in a WPIAL non-section game.
The Vikings (3-0) outscored the Trojans 24-10 in the first half, but Derry put up a fight in the final two quarters, outscoring Apollo-Ridge 17-7 in the third and 9-8 in the fourth.
Brinley Toland, a junior guard, led the Vikings in scoring with 17 points, including going 4-for-4 from the free throw line. Sophomore Sophia Yard followed with 11 points.
Derry’s Tiana Moracco was the game’s leading scorer with 20 points.
Apollo-Ridge plays host to Leechburg this evening.