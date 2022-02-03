West Shamokin stayed in contention for the Heritage Conference West Division title with a 53-44 win over River Valley in boys’ basketball action Thursday night.
The Wolves improved to 11-8 overall and 8-2 in the division. West Shamokin trailed United (15-4, 9-1) in the division standings with two games remaining. The Wolves, the defending conference champions, handed United its lone conference loss last week.
Trevor Smulik scored 20 points and handed three assists to pace the Wolves. Bo Swartz finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals, and Lou Swartz had 11 points and 12 rebounds. Sean McCullough dished out three assists, and Owen Stover had four assists and three steals.
Luke Woodring scored 12 points for River Valley (6-12, 3-7).
The Heritage Conference boys’ semifinals are set for Monday, with the top two teams in each division advancing to the tournament. Penns Manor, the East champion, plays at home against the second-place team from the West, either United or West Shamokin. The West champion plays host to Cambria Heights. Both games tip off at 7 p.m.
The semifinals winners advance to the KCAC to play for the championship on Friday, Feb. 11, in a girls-boys doubleheader.
Both teams are scheduled to play away games Friday, weather permitting. West Shamokin visits Purchase Line, and River Valley faces Penns Manor.
UNITED 73, HOMER-CENTER 40: United moved within one win of clinching the Heritage Conference West title by beating Homer-Center.
Brad Felix poured in 27 points, hitting nine field goals and going 8-for-8 at the free throw line for United. Jake Boring added 10 points.
Austin Zenisek hit three 3-point field goals and scored 13 points for Homer-Center.
United (16-4, 10-1) plays at Cambria Heights today. Homer Center (2-16) visits Marion Center on Friday.
CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 49, PENNS MANOR 45: Cambria Heights staged a second-half comeback to outlast Penns Manor, the Heritage Conference East Division champion, in a preview of next week’s semifinals.
The Comets led 21-17 after two quarters, but Cambria Heights put up an 18-11 third period and a 14-13 final frame to clinch the win.
Caleb Whiteford, a 6-foot senior guard, led the Highlanders with 12 points. Nathan Wholaver followed with 11, and Quin Mazenko posted 10.
Penns Manor’s Grant Grimaldi led all scorers with 25 points. He netted 10 field goals and posted all five of the Comets’ foul shot points on his nine attempts.
Cambria Heights (12-5) plays United at home today, and Penns Manor (15-3) welcomes River Valley on Friday.
MARION CENTER 54, PURCHASE LINE 38: Evan Risinger and Dawson Bracken combined for 11 3-point field goals, and Marion Center broke a six-game losing streak by shooting past Purchase Line in a Heritage Conference game.
Risinger, a sophomore guard, drilled six 3s, with three coming in the fist half when the Stingers built a 28-17 lead. Bracken, a junior, buried five 3s, with three coming in the first half. They combined for 34 points.
Purchase Line cut into the halftime deficit while outscoring Marion Center 16-13 in the third quarter. The Stingers prevailed 13-5 in the fourth, with Risinger leading the way with two 3s.
T.J. Lynn joined them in double figures with 12 points. Dakota Bracken grabbed 12 rebounds and handed out five assists for Marion Center. Vitalijs Petrof raked in 12 rebounds.
Mello Sanchez fired in 25 points for Purchase Line.
Both teams play home games Friday. Marion Center (5-14) welcomes Homer-Center, and Purchase Line (1-16) faces West Shamokin.
ARMSTRONG 63, INDIANA 39: Indiana fell to Armstrong by 24 points in its second of back-to-back WPIAL Class 5A Section 4 losses in two days.
Armstrong outscored Indiana’s game total in the first half with its 40-13 start. Indiana put together a 26-23 final two quarters.
Evan Brocious, a 5-foot-8 sophomore guard, led Indiana with 16 points. Seven other Indians reached the scoring column, but none in double figures.
Armstrong’s Jack Valasek, a 6-1 sophomore, piled on a game-high 23 points.
Indiana dropped a much closer section match to Plum on Tuesday, 43-41.
One point separated Plum and Indiana at halftime, with the Mustangs leading 18-17. Indiana fought back in the third, tying the game at 32. Plum edged out the Indians in the fourth period, 11-9.
Freshman Stanford Webb tallied 11 points and 6-3 senior Ethan Kutz netted 10 for Indiana.
Plum’s Nick Killinger stacked up 17 points.
Indiana (0-9, 3-14) visits Highlands on Friday.
SUMMIT ACADEMY 57, APOLLO-RIDGE 55: Gage Johnston hit eight 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough to lead Apollo-Ridge over Summit Academy in a WPIAL non-section game.
The Vikings grabbed a two-point lead after the first eight minutes, 11-9, but the Knights clawed out to a 26-24 halftime lead with a 17-13 second quarter.
Summit Academy added two points to its lead with a 12-10 third period. Those two points were the deciding factor as Apollo-Ridge chipped off two points in a 21-19 fourth quarter.
The Knights had 28 foul shot opportunities in the second half and connected on 14 of them. The Vikings went 8-for-9 from the line.
Johnston, a 6-foot-2 junior guard, poured in a game-high 33 points on 12 field goals and a perfect 3-for-3 effort at the free throw line.
Apollo-Ridge (3-6, 4-14) travels to section-leader South Allegheny on Friday.
GIRLS
LIGONIER VALLEY 46, JEANNETTE 8: Maddie Marinchak connected on five 3-point field goals and Ligonier Valley held winless Jeannette to single digits as the Rams earned their second victory of the season in a WPIAL non-section game.
Ligonier Valley led 29-4 at halftime.
Marinchak poured in a game-high 25 points and added five rebounds and three steals. Sydnee Foust grabbed 13 rebounds and scored seven points. Amanda Woods stacked up eight rebounds, five assists and three steals. Lyla Barr had 12 rebounds, four assists and two blocks.
APOLLO-RIDGE 61, SPRINGDALE 32: Apollo-Ridge outscored Springdale’s game total in the first half alone as the Vikings stacked up a 29-point win in a WPIAL Class 2A Section 4 game.
The Vikings held a 36-13 halftime advantage and piled on an additional 25 points in the second half.
Apollo-Ridge’s Brinley Toland led all scorers with 18 points. Sydney McCray tallied 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Sophia Yard had 10 and Paige Crawford netted nine. Yard grabbed seven boards and dished out five assists.
The Vikings (4-3, 13-3) visit Jeannette today.
BOYS
’ BOX SCORES
WEST SHAMOKIN 53, RIVER VALLEY 44River Valley — 44
Speal 4 0-0 10, Reaugh 3 0-2 6, Woodring 5 1-1 12, Bartolini 0 1-2 1, McCully 0 0-0 0, Staats 1 0-0 3, Whitfield 0 0-0 0, Kennedy-Citeroni 1 0-0 3, Baker 3 1-3 7, Roessler 1 0-0 2, Totals 18 3-8 44
West Shamokin — 53
Smulik 8 4-6 20, B.Swartz 7 0-0 14, McCullough 2 1-2 5, L.Swartz 5 1-1 11, Buffone 1 0-0 3, Sitosky 0 0- 0, Atherton 0 0-0 0, Hayes 0 0-0 0, Oesterling 0 0-90 0, Johns 0 0-0 0, Totals 22 6-10 53
River Valley 7 15 8 14 — 44
West Shamokin 13 17 12 11 — 53
3-point field goals: Speal 2, Woodring, Staats Kennedy-Citeroni, Smulik 2, Buffone.
UNITED 73, HOMER-CENTER 40
United — 73
Marino 2 0-0 5, Worthington 1 0-0 2, Muchesko 3 0-0 8, Dishong 2 0-2 5, Boring 3 3-4 10, Felix 9 8-8 27, Henry 1 2-2 4, Robertson 0 2-3 2, Tomb 3 2-2 8, Totals 25 17-21 73
Homer-Center — 40
Arone 3 0-0 7, Zenisek 4 2-2 13, Harper 1 0-0 2, Krejocic 4 4-4 12, Palmer 2 2-4 6, Hurd 0 0-0 0, Totals 14 8-10 40
United 28 23 14 8 — 73
Homer-Center 14 13 9 4 — 40
3-point field goals: Muchesko 2, Marino, Dishing, Boring, Felix, Zenisek 3, Arone.
CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 49, PENNS MANOR 45
Penns Manor — 45
Grimaldi 10 5-9 25, Kohan 3 0-0 6, Koches 2 0-0 6, Hill 1 0-0 2, Gresko 1 0-0 3, Courvina 1 0-1 3, Totals 18 5-10 45
Cambria Heights — 49
Mazenko 3 4-4 10, C.Whiteford 5 1-2 12, Wholaver 4 1-2 11, B.Whiteford 3 3-4 9, Ford 1 0-2 3, Lamb 2 0-0 4, Totals 18 9-14 49
Penns Manor 12 9 11 13 — 45
Cambria Heights 4 13 18 14 — 49
3-point field goals: Wholaver 2, C.Whiteford, Ford.
MARION CENTER 54, PURCHASE LINE 38
Purchase Line — 38
Sanchez 10 3-6 25, Syster 1 0-0 2, J.Brooks 1 1-2 3, Beer 1 2-4 4, Albright 0 1-3 1, Q.Brooks 0 1-2 1, Faught 1 0-0 2, Totals 14 8-15 38
Marion Center — 54
Dak.Bracken 12 0-0 4, Daw.Bracken 5 0-0 15, Lynn 5 2-6 12, Risinger 6 1-2 19, Petrof 1 2-4 4, Totals 19 5-12 54
Purchase Line 11 6 16 5 — 38
Marion Center 11 17 13 13 — 54
3-point field goals: Sanchez 2, Risinger 6, Daw.Bracken 5.
PLUM 43, INDIANA 41
Indiana — 41
Webb 5 1-2 11, Brocious 1 1-2 4, Todd 2 3-5 7, Nygren 0 1-2 1, Hutton 1 0-1 3, Martin 1 0-0 3, Kutz 3 4-7 10, Clifford 1 0-0 2, Totals 14 10-19 41
Plum — 43
Kofuas 1 2-2 4, Moss 0 3-4 3, Hereda 4 2-5 14, Franz 1 0-0 3, Hillinger 5 9-10 18, Totals 11 16-21 43Indiana 9 8 15 9 — 41
Plum 12 6 14 11 — 43
3-point field goals: Hereda 4, Brocious, Hutton, Martin, Franz.
ARMSTRONG 63, INDIANA 39
Armstrong — 63
Valasek 9 1-1 23, Olsen 7 2-4 16, Conroy 3 0-0 7, Szep 1 1-1 3, Riggle 1 1-2 4, Kijowski 1 1-3 4, Brown 3 0-5 6, Totals 24 6-16 63
Indiana — 39
Webb 2 0-0 4, Brocious 7 1-3 16, Bojwa 2 0-0 4, Todd 2 0-0 4, Petrovich 1 0-0 3, Hutton 0 0-2 0, Martin 2 0-0 5, Lubold 1 0-0 2, Kutz 1 1-2 3, Totals 17 2-7 39Armstrong 18 22 13 10 — 63
Indiana 5 8 9 17 — 39
3-point field goals: Valasek 4, Riggle, Kijowski, Brocious, Petrovich, Martin.
SUMMIT ACADEMY 57, APOLLO-RIDGE 55
Apollo-Ridge — 55
Johnston 11 3-3 33, Mull 2 0-0 4, Clawson 1 0-0 3, McCall 1 1-2 3, Kavulic 1 2-2 4, Burkholder 3 2-2 4, Totals 19 8-9 55
Summit Academy — 57
McGriff 2 2-4 6, Grimes 4 4-4 14, Preston 3 0-4 7, Davenport 5 6-12 17, Evans 4 3-6 11, Morgan-Walton 1 0-0 2, Totals 19 15-30 57
Apollo-Ridge 11 13 10 21 — 55
Summit Academy 9 17 12 19 — 57
3-point field goals: Johnston 8, Grimes 2, Clawson, Preston, Davenport.
GIRLS
’ BOX SCORE
LIGONIER VALLEY 46, JEANNETTE 8
Ligonier Valley — 46
Woods 1 0-0 2, Marinchak 10 0-2 25, Myers 1 0-0 2, Barr 2 0-0 4, Griffin 2 0-0 4, Foust 3 1-1 7, Rosinksi 1 0-0 2, Totals 20 1-3 46
Jeannette — 8
Rigney 0 1-4 1, Lock 1 1-3 3, Rensey 1 0-0 2, Wright 1 0-0 2, Totals 3 2-7 8
Ligonier Valley 13 16 13 4 — 46
Jeannette 0 4 1 3 — 8
3-point field goals: Marinchak 5. HERITAGE CONFERENCE
STANDINGS BOYS
East Conference Overall
xy-Penns Manor 10-2 15-3
y-Cambria Heights 8-3 12-5
Northern Cambria 5-6 8-10
Marion Center 3-8 4-14
Purchase Line 0-10 1-15
West Conference Overall
y-United 10-1 16-4
y-West Shamokin 8-2 11-6
River Valley 3-7 6-12
Homer-Center 1-9 2-14
GIRLS
East Conference Overall
xy-Penns Manor 10-1 18-2
Purchase Line 5-6 11-6
Marion Center 5-6 8-12
Cambria Heights 3-7 5-9
Northern Cambria 0-11 1-16
West Conference Overall
xy-Homer-Center 9-1 16-3
River Valley 7-3 15-4
United 7-3 14-5
West Shamokin 1-9 4-12
x-clinched division y-clinched semifinal berth
SEMIFINALS
BOYS
Monday’s Games
Games at 7 p.m.
United or West Shamokin at Penns Manor Cambria Height at United or West Shamokin
Championship
Friday, Feb. 11
at the KCAC
Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.
GIRLS
Tuesday’s Games
Purchase Line or Marion Center at Homer-Center River Valley or United at Penns Manor
Championship
Friday, Feb. 11
at the KCAC