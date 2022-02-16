West Shamokin’s Lexie Young and Lily Jordan posted double-doubles and the Wolves knocked off playoff-bound Purchase Line, 43-38, in a Heritage Conference girls’ basketball game Tuesday.
West Shamokin took a 17-10 lead in the first quarter and made it stand up.
Jordan scored 22 points and Young had 16, and each grabbed 10 rebounds.
Purchase Line matched its second-lowest scoring output of the season, and no Dragons scored in double figures. Bethany Smith and Madison Scalese each scored nine points and Anna Layden added eight.
Neither team made a 3-point field goal. West Shamokin went 11-for-19 from the free throw line and Purchase Line was 12-for-19.
Purchase Line (13-8) will open the District 6 Class 2A playoff next week. Pairings are set to be finalized Thursday.
West Shamokin closed its season at 13-9.
BOYS
UNITED 78, PURCHASE LINE 31: Heritage Conference champion United won its fifth straight game in a romp over Purchase Line in its conference finale.
The Lions put up a 21-6 first quarter and took a 40-24 halftime lead. United outscored Purchase Line 38-7 in the second half.
Nine Lions reached the scoring column, with four hitting double digits. Brad Felix, a 6-foot-2 junior forward, led the charge with 13 points. Johnny Muchesko netted 12, and Jacob Boring tallied 11. Jon Henry rounded out double-digit scorers with 10 points, going 4-for-4 from the line.
United (20-4) is in the No. 3 spot in District 6 Class 2A. Pairings are set to be announced Friday.
CALVARY BAPTIST 71, SEEDS OF FAITH 27: Calvary Baptist of Clymer topped Seeds of Faith of Indiana in a non-conference game.
Calvary Baptist took control during a 20-7 second quarter following a slow start in the first. The Patriots outscored Seeds of Faith 25-7 in the third quarter.
Noah Meckley led Calvary Baptist with 29 points, five rebounds, six assists and four steals. Joe Shank had 21 points, 18 rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Evan Chen and Eddie Peng each scored 10 points for Seeds of Faith.
Over the weekend, Calvary Baptist traveled to Bucyrus, Ohio, for a tournament at Wayside Christian School and finished third. The fourth seed, the Patriots lost to the eventual champion, Fayette Christian of Ohio, 52-27, and then topped Wayside, 53-39, in the consolation game. Shank made the all-tournament team.
Calvary Baptist (11-2) plays host to Williamsport Christian on Friday.