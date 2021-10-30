NuMINE — If the Conemaugh Valley Blue Jays had plans of running over West Shamokin again, they forgot to tell the Wolves.
Thirteen days after allowing CV to rush for more than half a century yards in a lopsided loss, the host Wolves played like a totally different team Friday night in a Heritage Conference-WestPAC crossover game at Jack E. Boyer Football Field.
Senior quarterback Bo Swartz rushed for three touchdowns and passed for two others, the Wolves’ defense clamped down on the Blue Jays’ Wing-T rushing attack, and West Shamokin (6-4) ended its regular season with a 39-25 victory on Senior Night.
Swartz scored rushing touchdowns of 1, 9 and 1 yards. He completed 14 of 21 passes for 237 yards and touchdowns to Owen Stover (15 yards) and Ezra Oesterling (6). Swartz’s brother, sophomore running back Lou Swartz, rushed 16 times for 122 yards and one score, and West Shamokin outgained Conemaugh Valley 423-253.
West Shamokin had eight possessions. The Wolves scored six touchdowns, lost one on downs, and took a knee to end the game on the final one. Conemaugh Valley also had eight possessions, but two ended in punts and Noah Heltzel halted two by throwing interceptions, to Jacob Wadding in the first half and Owen Stover in the second.
Heltzel completed only two of 6 passes for 27 yards.
The win came less than two weeks after Conemaugh Valley (5-4) throttled the Wolves, 62-12, in a pickup game to replace the hole in West Shamokin’s schedule due to the consolidation this summer of Blairsville and Saltsburg.
In that meeting, the Blue Jays rushed for 501 yards, led by Logan Kent’s 229 and Nick Heltzel’s 205. In the rematch, West Shamokin held Conemaugh Valley to 226 yards on the ground, 166 by Kent and 58 by Heltzel.
Heltzel threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to his brother, Nick, in the second quarter, and Kent had rushing touchdowns of 19, 4 and 31 yards.
After Kent’s 31-yard touchdown run with 6:50 left to play, the Blue Jays were within one score at 33-25. They seemed to have made a stop when they forced West Shamokin into a fourth-and-10 at its own 36. But West Shamokin coach Jon McCullough called for a fake punt, and Bo Swartz connected with Lou Swartz over the middle for a 30-yard gain. Four plays later, Bo Swartz raced 26 yards for a score to ice the victory for West Shamokin.
Both teams have qualified for the District 6-A playoffs and will play next weekend.