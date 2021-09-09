When Harry Woodbery decided to use his final year of eligibility elsewhere, the former Eastern Illinois quarterback found a lot of things he liked about IUP.
Tops among them is a tradition of winning.
During his three seasons with the Panthers, an NCAA Division I FCS program in the Ohio Valley Conference, Woodbery was on teams that went a combined 5-24. After the NCAA ruled that all student-athletes would get another year of eligibility due to the COVID pandemic, he decided he wanted to extend his career and play somewhere with a chance to win.
About the same time, at the end of the spring semester, IUP found itself in the market for a new quarterback. Through a network of coaches, contact was made with Woodbery, who had put his name in the transfer portal, and after a series of calls and a visit, this summer IUP landed its newest transfer quarterback.
“He’s played a lot of football at the FCS level,” said IUP offensive coordinator Tate Gregory. “He’s thrown over 900 career passes and we felt like he was a good player that just happened to be at a program that had struggled. But on film you saw his arm talent. He can make all the throws, and he has played against a high level of competition.”
Woodbery said when he came to visit IUP and learned about the program’s winning tradition and usual amount of talent, it didn’t take much for him to come aboard.
“What attracted me to IUP? A lot of winning,” he said. “And then the talent, defensively and offensively, I mean, it’s everywhere. So as a quarterback, coming to a place where you have a big arsenal of weapons is always enticing. What sold me was the program, the tradition and the people.”
Woodbery, who grew up in a military family and moved around a bit, played his high school ball in Texas and spent one year at Navarro Junior College, where he led his team to a 6-4 record. From there he went to Eastern Illinois for three seasons.
In those four years of college football, Woodbery completed 515 of 963 attempts for 5,768 yards and 38 touchdowns. During his sophomore season at Eastern Illinois, Woodbery came off the bench to throw two touchdown passes in the Panthers’ loss to Arkansas, of the powerful Southeastern Conference.
“We got game film against Arkansas and a couple other pretty good football programs, and he was holding his own,” Tortorella said. “We heard a lot of good things about him. He wanted to go somewhere to play and go to a program that has a chance to win because they’ve struggled. Eastern Illinois lost a lot of games here in the last couple of years.”
But the losses mounted. After three wins in 2018, Eastern Illinois won just one game in the 2019 fall season and again in the 2021 spring campaign. Woodbery thought it was time to move on.
“I just felt like it was maybe time for a change,” he said. “I had one more chance to play football at the collegiate level, one more guaranteed year. And luckily this opportunity presented itself.”
At IUP, Woodbery finds himself surrounded with so much talent that he knows his role is to just keep things on track.
He won’t be asked to win games with his arm or his leg. Instead, he just needs to get the ball to the skill players who can do the most with it, and not to give it away to the opponent.
“Taking care of the ball is obviously the number one thing,” Gregory said. “Because if you look over the past few years, we don’t turn the football over. We’re really tough to beat.”
Although Woodbery has starting experience, he was not brought in with a guarantee that he would be the starter. He would have to win the job from sophomore Javon Davis, a backup in 2018 who redshirted in 2019. At the end of preseason camp, IUP head coach Paul Tortorella wouldn’t anoint Woodbery as the starter, but the signs pointed to it.
“Well, I mean, I’d say we’re close,” Tortorella said after the final intrasquad scrimmage, when Woodbery went 5-for-8 for 80 yards. “I mean, it’s not etched in stone yet. Obviously, Harry was with the (first-team offense) most of the time today and it looked like he had a pretty good day. Javon was mostly with the twos. He did some good things. But it, really — and this isn’t just the cliche answer, so to speak — it’s really who practices the best this week.”
Should Woodbery be the starter on Saturday when IUP kicks off the season at home against Kutztown (2 p.m.), this will be the ninth season in a row that a transfer quarterback entered the season as the starter, following Ohio’s Quinton Maxwell (2019); Temple’s Lenny Williams (2015-18); Illinois’ Chase Haslett (2014); Connecticut’s Mike Box (2012-13).
Woodbery said he doesn’t feel pressure to follow in the footsteps of guys like Maxwell and Williams, who each did their share to rewrite the IUP record book.
“It’s really about coming in and competing with a guy in the mirror,” he said. “I think that’s the most important part.”