MUNHALL — The Apollo-Ridge Vikings are doing a lot of things well, even if they don’t get to play a whole lot.
Playing for only the second time this month, Apollo-Ridge whipped another opponent, this time Steel Valley, 47-14 in a WPIAL Class 2A Allegheny Conference football game Friday night.
The Vikings are 5-0 and sit atop the conference, just ahead of Serra Catholic. The two were scheduled to square off last weekend, but the Eagles ran into a coronavirus issue and has to postpone the game. The Vikings didn’t play their Oct. 2 game because Summit Academy opted out of the football season.
Regardless, Apollo-Ridge continued to cruise. In addition to a lethal rushing and passing game and a shutdown defense, the Vikings added the kicking game to their portfolio last night. Gavin Cole, a junior, kicked a pair of field goals and five extra points. Cole connected from 31 and 34 yards with plenty of room to spare. Cole has booted three field goals this season and is 28-for-33 on extra points.
Apollo-Ridge led 31-0 at halftime, totaled 384 yards and held Steel Valley (1-5) to 140. The Vikings have scored 42 points or more in every game this season.
Logan Harmon again led the rushing attack with 189 yards on 22 carries. He scored two touchdowns. The Vikings finished with 311 rushing yards.
Keighton Reese touched the ball seven times on offense and scored three touchdowns, on a 1- and 2-yard runs and an 11-yard pass from quarterback Jake Fello. Reese rushed four times for 80 yards and had three catches for 31. Fello was 8-for-13 for 71 yards.
Nick Curci scored Apollo-Ridge last touchdown on an 8-yard run.
Apollo-Ridge will open the playoffs next weekend. Pairings are expected to be announced this evening.
Though the Vikings are undefeated a lead the conference, there was no indication the WPIAL was going to crown a champion because Apollo-Ridge played only three conference games and Serra Catholic played only two.
Serra Catholic is 4-0 and hasn’t played in two weeks. The Eagles were scheduled to play Summit Academy last night.
LIGONIER VALLEY 53: SHADY SIDE ACADEMY 48: Ligonier Valley capped its return to the WPIAL with a victory over Shady Side Academy in their season finale and posted a winning record in its first year in the league since 1969.
Hayden Sierocky’s interception at midfield in the final minute secured Ligonier Valley’s victory in the Class 2A Allegheny Conference game at Weller Field, giving the Rams a 4-3 record in a season affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sierocky, a sophomore quarterback, rushed for 200 yards and five touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass, and Nick Beitel added 189 yards rushing for the Rams (4-3, 2-2) to overshadow Shady Side Academy quarterback Josh Castro’s 343 yards rushing and five touchdowns and 153 yards passing and two scores.
It was Castro who threw the interception Sierocky hauled in to preserve Ligonier Valley’s victory just moments after Sierocky had given the Rams the lead for good on a 15-yard run with 1:13 remaining.
As a member of the Heritage Conference in District 6, Ligonier Valley was a combined 59-7 over the past five years and 50-4 from 2016-19. They won four straight conference titles before departing for the WPIAL.