Boos and bad words streamed loudly from the seats in Houston’s return to Yankee Stadium, and New York got a homer and four hits from Giancarlo Stanton to sate those spiteful fans with a 7-3 victory Tuesday.
In Houston’s first visit to the Bronx since its sign-stealing scam was exposed, an error by Astros third baseman Alex Bregman in the sixth inning let New York blow the game open.
A pandemic-limited, sellout crowd of 10,850 skipped subtle barbs for salty language, aimed especially at 2017 AL MVP Jose Altuve. Several brought signs insulting the Astros, and security confiscated multiple inflatable trash cans.
NATIONALS 6, BRAVES 1: Huascar Ynoa (3-1) hit a grand slam and allowed an unearned run and four hits in seven innings, leading Atlanta.
Ynoa hit the first grand slam by a major league pitcher since Cincinnati’s Anthony DeSclafani on June 23, 2018.
MARLINS 9, DIAMONDBACKS 3: NL RBIs leader Jesús Aguilar delivered a tiebreaking single in a six-run eighth against Kevin Ginkel (0-1) following Miguel Rojas’ double, Corey Dickerson followed with an infield single, and catcher Stephen Vogt’s throwing error allowed Aguilar to score all the way from first.
WHITE SOX 9, REDS 0: Dylan Cease pitched one-hit ball for six innings, struck out 11 and amazingly got three hits in his first pro plate appearances for Chicago.
Cease (2-0) is the first American League pitcher since Jarrod Washburn in 2001 to have a three-hit game.
ROCKIES 12, GIANTS 4: Brandon Belt hit a go-ahead single and a grand slam in a 10-run first inning of a doubleheader opener.
CUBS 7, DODGERS 1: Clayton Kershaw (4-3) gave up four runs and four hits in one inning in the shortest start of his career — exactly 11 years after he went just 11/3 innings against Milwaukee.
PHILLIES 6, BREWERS 5: Andrew McCutchen had a pair of solo homers and Brad Miller hit a three-run shot to back Aaron Nola.
RANGERS 6, TWINS 3: Adolis García hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to complete Texas’ comeback.
RED SOX 11, TIGERS 7: Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run homer, Nick Pivetta struck out eight over five innings and Boston beat skidding Detroit, which has lost six straight and 11 of 12.