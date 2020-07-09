Ethan Prugh pitched a complete-game four hitter, the offense produced all of its runs in the third inning, and Young Township beat West Hempfield, 3-1, in a Westmoreland County Independent League baseball game Wednesday at Bertolino Park.
The Renegades snapped an eight-game losing streak after winning their season opener.
Prugh allowed two hits before yielding the lone run on a double, a single and a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning. He struck out five, including one to end the game, and walked three. Young Township committed one error behind him.
Young Township scored in the third after a leadoff out. Blake Fairman, Brady Yard and Prugh stroked consecutive hits in the inning, with Yard and Prugh collecting RBIs, Fairman finished with two of the Renegades’ seven hits and was the only player in the game with more than one.
Young Township plays host to Murrysville on Sunday for a doubleheader than begins at 1 p.m.
INDIANA COUNTY LEAGUE
BLAIRSVILLE 7, APOLLO 6: Blairsville scored six of its seven runs in its last two at-bats to pull out a win before rain washed out the last inning of an Indiana County League game at Wyotech Park on Tuesday.
Mike Fennell drove in the tying and go-ahead runs with a double in the sixth inning. Scott Thompson hit a sacrifice fly and Luke Downs singled in the other run in the four-run inning.
In the fifth, Jayke Saiani doubled in a run and Ian Morrill singled in a run to put the Colts within strike distance at 6-3.
Dave Doak finished with two hits for Blairsville.
Matt Hogue picked up the winning, pitching all six innings and allowed all six runs on nine hits.
Vinny Rice and Jesse Helper each had two hits for Apollo. Hepler and Dylan Wylie each drove in two runs.
Blairsville plays at West Lebanon this evening.
All three ICL teams play Sunday at the White Township Recreation Complex in interleague games against Indiana Area Baseball Boosters teams. Apollo plays Lorellli’s at 2 p.m., and West Lebanon takes on Spaghetti Benders at 2 p.m. Blairsville plays Bowman Coin Collectors in the 5 p.m. game.