MURRYSVILLE — Young Township will have to wait to try to close out its first-round playoff series against Murrysville in the Westmoreland County Senior Legion League.
The Renegades won the opener of their best-of-three series at home on Tuesday, 5-4. Unplayable field conditions in Murrysville wiped out Wednesday’s second game.
Game 2 is set for today at 5:30 p.m. at Murrysville.
If a third game is necessary, it will be played Saturday at West Lebanon.
Young Township, the fourth seed, is 17-4, and Murrysville, the fifth seed, is 12-9.