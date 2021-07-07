Legion logo

MURRYSVILLE — Young Township will have to wait to try to close out its first-round playoff series against Murrysville in the Westmoreland County Senior Legion League.

The Renegades won the opener of their best-of-three series at home on Tuesday, 5-4. Unplayable field conditions in Murrysville wiped out Wednesday’s second game.

Game 2 is set for today at 5:30 p.m. at Murrysville.

If a third game is necessary, it will be played Saturday at West Lebanon.

Young Township, the fourth seed, is 17-4, and Murrysville, the fifth seed, is 12-9.

