MURRYSVILLE — Young Township split a pair of games with Murrysville in a Westmoreland County Senior Legion baseball doubleheader on Saturday.
Young Township took the first game, 6-3. Ethan Prugh picked up the win, striking out eight and walking three in five innings before giving way to Brady Yard for the final two innings.
The Renegades scored four runs in the opening inning to give Prugh a cushion. Brady Yard banged out three hits and Braden Staats and Dustin Coleman each had two.
In the second game, Young Township forged a 6-6 after six innings but lost 9-7 in nine. Brandon Gaston banged out three hits and drove in two runs, and Prugh had two hits and RBI. Each doubled.
Dustin Coleman suffered the loss, pitching the final two innings in relief of Zach Hreha.
Young Township plays at Bushy Run on Tuesday.
Apollo wins interleague game
Apollo beat P&N Coal, 10-0, in an Indiana County League/Indiana Area Baseball Boosters interleague game at the White Township Recreation Complex on Sunday.
Apollo led 5-0 after five innings and finished off the win with five runs in the sixth.
Jesse Hepler pitched no-hit ball until allowing two hits in the sixth inning. He struck out seven and walked six.
Hepler also helped his cause with a couple hits and an RBI. Braden Tristani cranked out two hits and drove in a run. Bill Perroz was credited with three RBIs.
Apollo lost its second game of the day, 8-3 to Bowman’s Coins. Hepler tripled and Shawn Demharter doubled.
Apollo (1-1) plays at Blairsville on Tuesday.