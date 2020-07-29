WEST LEBANON — Facing a do-or-die situation, the Young Township Renegades called on their ace, and he came through.
Devin Fairman pitched a one-hitter, leading Young Township to a 9-2 victory over Bushy Run in the second game of their best-of-three Westmoreland County Independent League baseball playoff series Tuesday at Bertolino Park.
Young Township lost earlier to Bushy Run, 4-3, in a game the Renegades trailed 2-0 when it was suspended on Monday due to rain.
The Renegades scored all three of their runs in the sixth inning of the opener. They did one better in the opening inning of the second game, scoring four runs, and that was more than enough for Fairman.
Fairman struck out seven and walked three.
Brady Yard and Tony Bertolino each stroked two hits in the victory. Yard was 3-for-3 with a double in the first game.
The decisive game of the series is today at 5:30 p.m. at Bushy Run, which plays at Sunrise Elementary School in Irwin.