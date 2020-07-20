WEST LEBANON — Young Township pulled out a pair wins in close games, beating Mount Pleasant, 5-4 and 6-3, in a Westmoreland County Independent League baseball doubleheader at Bertolino Park on Sunday.
Young Township scored all five of its runs in the final three innings of the opener behind winning pitcher Jesse Hepler.
The Renegades needed 10 innings to take the second game, scoring three runs early and three in the 10th. Tony Bertolino picked up the win in relief of starter Zach Hreha.
Brady Yard and Ethan Prugh each banged out a pair of hits in the second game.
Young Township (5-8) closes the regular season Wednesday at home against West Hempfield.