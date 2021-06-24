Kovacik Insurance runs winning streak to eight
The Kovacik Insurance Giants are on a roll.
The Giants beat S.W. Jack, 8-3, on Wednesday in an Indiana County Youth Legion baseball game, running their winning streak to eight games following an 0-4 start to the season.
Kovacik Insurance raised its record to 10-5 with its 10th win in 11 games. The Giants play host to Armstrong this evening, with the winner taking over first place in the league.
The Blairsville entry jumped on the Drillers, scoring three runs in the opening inning and tacking on five in the third for an 8-1 lead.
Sam Yanits stroked three of Kovacik’s eight hits and scored two runs. Chase Stuchal drove in two runs, and Niko Vadala scored twice. Caden Vresilovic also had an RBI along with Cole Kennedy-Citeroni.
Kennedy-Citeroni picked up the win, pitching the first 41/3 inning before giving way to Hunter Higgle. Kennedy Citeroni allowed only two hits, struck out seven and walked five. Riggle struck out four and walked three in 22/3 innings of hitless and scoreless relief.
Michael Dolan had one of S.W. Jack’s two hits, a two-run home run.
S.W. Jack visits Punxsutawney Post 62 this evening.
Walbeck Insurance knocks off Armstrong
KITTANNING — Walbeck Insurance pulled off an upset, beating Armstrong, 8-4, in an Indiana County Youth Legion baseball game Wednesday.
Caleb Palmer held Armstrong (10-4-1) in check into the seventh inning. He pitched 61/3 innings, allowing one run on two hits, striking out five and walking one. Armstrong touched reliever Matt Zerfoss for three runs in the seventh before Avery Foreman came on to get the final out.
Walbeck took a 4-1 lead in the third inning and extended it to 8-1 in the fifth.
Palmer did damage on offense, too, going 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and two runs scored. Nathan Birchall banged out a pair of hits and drove in a run, and Foreman knocked in two runs. Brady Frazier also had a hit and an RBI.
Brayden Wright had two hits for Armstrong.
Both teams play this evening. Walbeck Insurance plays host to Marion Center, and Armstrong visits Kovacik Insurance.
S&T Bank holds off Young Township
PUNXSUTAWNEY — S&T Bank scored four early runs and a trio of pitchers made them stand up in a 4-3 win over Young Township in an Indiana County Youth Legion baseball game Tuesday.
Phillip Dunmire, Don Bender and Coy Martino teamed up to limit Young Township to one run in the opening inning and two in the sixth. Dunmire pitched the first three innings, allowing one run on Young Township’s only two hits of the game and striking out four and walking two. Bender came on for the next 31/3 innings and yielded two unearned runs. Martino posted the save, striking out the two batters he faced in the seventh.
S&T Bank’s Alex Shumaker was the only player with two hits. Jude Olinger, Martino and Justin Miller were credited with RBIs.
Gunnar Shoop and Jake Fairbanks had the only hits for Young Township.
Fairbanks was the hard-luck loser. He struck out eight without issuing a walk and surrendered three earned runs and six hits in a complete-game effort.
Neither team is scheduled to play until next week.
Renegades score Senior Legion victory
WEST LEBANON — Young Township beat Kiski Valley, 11-1, in a Westmoreland County Senior Legion baseball game Wednesday.
Brady Yard struck out five, walked three and picked up the win.
Young Township plays at Unity on Friday.