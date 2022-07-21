The Pennsylvania Youth American Legion Western Regional baseball tournament begins Friday with a pool format in place.
The tournament will consist of pool play over three days, Friday through Sunday, rather than following the traditional eight-team format that was used in years past.
Four games are scheduled each day. Joining Indiana County champion Brookville and host team S.W. Jack are Westmoreland champion Murrysville, runner-up Penn-Trafford and third-place Connellsville; and Northwest champion Wesleyville, runner-up Erie Post 771 and third-place Edinboro Post 439.
Pool A consists of Connellsville, Erie Post 771, Murrysville and S.W. Jack, and Pool B consists of Brookville, Edinboro, Penn-Trafford and Wesleyville.
Three fields are being used the first day, and Homer City’s First Commonwealth Bank Field is scheduled to serve as the site of the remaining games.
Friday’s schedule consists of Murrysville vs. Erie Post 771 at 4:45 p.m. at Homer City; Penn-Trafford vs. Brookville at 5 p.m. at Keystone Field at the White Township Recreation Complex; Edinboro vs. Wesleyville at 5:30 p.m. at Hogan Field at the White Township complex; and S.W. Jack vs. Connellsville at 7:30 p.m. at Homer City.
Saturday’s schedule consists of Brookville vs. Edinboro at 10 a.m.; Penn-Trafford vs. Wesleyville at 1 p.m.; Erie Post 771 vs. Connellsville at 4:45 p.m.; and S.W. Jack vs. Murrysville at 7:45 p.m.
Sunday’s schedule consists of Penn-Trafford vs. Edinboro at 10 a.m.; Brookville vs. Wesleyville at 1 p.m.; Murrysville vs. Connellsville at 4:45 p.m.; and S.W. Jack vs. Erie Post 711 at 7:45 p.m.
Monday’s schedule pits the pool runners-up for the third-place berth in the state tournament at 10 a.m. and the pool winners for the championship and state berth at 1 p.m.
The state tournament is slated to be held in Homer City beginning July 29.