The Indiana County Youth Legion championship series will be decided Saturday in a bit of a Civil War.
Mitch Pacconi leads S.W. Jack to Marion Center to take on the team managed by his son, Mike. The teams split the first two games of the series Friday, with S.W. Jack taking the opener 10-6 before Marion Center scored a 4-3 win on Noah McCoy’s game-winning hit with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning.
The decisive game is set for 10 am. Saturday. The county champion advances to next weekend’s Western Regional tournament in Punxsutawney.
The opening game was suspended Thursday when heavy rain arrived with S.W. Jack holding a 7-5 lead after 3½ innings, with both teams doing all of the scoring in the third.
When the teams returned Friday, S.W. Jack tacked on two runs in the bottom of the inning and one in the sixth. Marion Center scored a lone run in the fifth.
Jonathan Cribbs had two hits and Tristan Redinger, Michael Dolan and Kadin Homer each had two RBIs. Alex Bauser also had an RBI. The Drillers were issued nine walks.
Braden Reichenbach had two hits and two RBIs for Marion Center. Nick Pacconi and Travis Midock also had two hits and two RBIs. Alex Stewart and Owen Conner also had RBIs.
Garret Minnick picked up the win. Joseph Pumford took over on Friday and pitched three innings.
In the second game, S.W. Jack tied the game at three in the top of the seventh before McCoy drove in the winning run in the bottom of the inning.
SENIOR LEGION: It took longer than expected, but Young Township is moving on in the Westmoreland County Senior Legion playoffs.
Young Township, which opened the best-of-three series against Murrysville with a 5-4 win on Tuesday, finished off the sweep Friday after Game 2 was postponed on Wednesday due to poor field conditions and suspended Thursday when more rain arrived.
The Renegades (18-4) got back on the field Friday and took care of matters, finishing off a 7-2 victory. They scored all their runs before the rain arrived Thursday and took a 7-1 lead into the final 31/3 innings Friday.
Young Township, the fourth seed, opens a best-of-three series at top-seeded Latrobe a 4 p.m. Saturday. Game 2 is at noon Sunday at West Lebanon.
“This worked out in Latrobe’s favor because they won the first two days and have three days off, and their whole squad will be ready to go,” Young Township manager Barry Thomas said.
Brady Yard picked up the win after starting the game Thursday and belted a two-run double in the fourth inning when the Renegades scored all of their runs.
Brice Laurenti started the fourth with a single and finished it with an RBI single. In between, Cody Templeton singled in a run, Nick Kauhulic drew a walk to put Young Township in the lead, and Dustin Coleman followed with an RBI single for a 3-1 advantage.
Yard followed with his two-run double to make it 5-1 and Braden Staats hit an RBI groundout before Laurenti stroked his second hit of the winning and drove in a run.
Staats took over on the mound Friday. He struck out four and did not issue a walk.
Yard limited Murrysville to two runs on two hits — he was charged with a run that scored Friday when runners were left on base Thursday at the time the game was suspended — and Staats scattered three hits over 31/3 innings.
Had Young Township lost, a second game would have followed.
“We took care of business today,” Thomas said. “The kids were ready to go and didn’t want play another game.”