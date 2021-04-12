With the spring season
underway, young wildlife are beginning to show themselves.
Last week while working in my tree field, I had the pleasure of discovering two young rabbits that appeared to be from the same litter. In both instances, they were relating to the cover that I had created.
A cluster of large tree pots filled with compost had been left in the field since last year and was now surrounded with taller lush grass. As I went to move the pots in preparation of planting the ground, I discovered my first
fist-sized cottontail comfortably concealed between the plastic structure. Knowing that I had removed its home, I placed some evergreen limbs over the tall grass to provide some protection from predators.
A few days later, the same bunny was observed using its new house. The second bunny was found hiding underneath my tree-spade attachment, which had only been sitting in the field for a week. Instinct made the rabbit sit so tight that I thought I would have to physically move it and was
startled when it dashed away from my hand.
During your spring clean-up this year, extra caution should be used when moving “junk.” It may very well be the home of some sort of native creature.
Those wishing to lend a hand to wildlife this spring should consider not mowing their lawn. While a well-kept lawn is beautiful for many in American society, it is wasteland for wildlife. Waiting until as late into spring as possible to mow will allow young rabbits and other critters time to grow and gain mobility needed to escape machinery.
Reducing the amount of lawn mowed to what is essential for playing kids and pets will create a wildlife sanctuary in your own backyard. Last year I made the decision to mow less frequently and mow much less area. The decision resulted in me saving time, money and wildlife.
Surprisingly, no neighbors made mention of the lackluster lawn.
Early succession habitat is
lacking across the commonwealth and a large contributor to the rapid decline in our state’s bird, the ruffed grouse. Rarely can man make a difference by doing
nothing, yet when mowing is stopped, habitat immediately begins to improve. Typically it takes three years before an area begins to offer enough diversity to benefit wildlife best.
The youth season for spring
gobbler is fast approaching, and mentors should be making plans to get their shooters some range time. For practice sessions, light recoil practice rounds can be used to save money and build the shooter’s confidence. Many kids are intimidated by recoil, and there is no reason to have them shooting magnum rounds at paper.
The parent or mentor should pattern the shotgun with the chosen turkey load to determine the effective range of the weapon. When practicing their shot, youth hunters should practice from the seated position, which is how they will hunt. Emphasis should be placed on the follow-up shot, if it is needed.
Wild turkey makes for some fine eating, and care should be taken to keep it that way. Photographs are best done in the field
immediately after the harvest to capture the excitement and
portray the turkey best. After being stuffed into a vest and hauled in a truck, the majestic tom can begin to look less impressive.
Once home the bird should be cleaned immediately and then
frozen or refrigerated.