Weather this week will make it difficult to spend much time outdoors, much less enjoy it.
Early mornings and late in the evenings are the best time to be afield. Scouting for deer during the coolest part of the day will offer the chance of encountering a bachelor group of bucks. While it is always exhilarating to put eyes on an antlered whitetail, seeing several together is even better. Antlers are still covered in velvet which makes them even more
impressive to the eye. Young and old hunters will benefit from some scouting trips this summer to perhaps locate a
particular buck to hunt.
Seeing deer regularly prior to hunting season can allow a hunter to keep their calm and perhaps overcome buck fever. Those who do not hunt cannot grasp the adrenaline rush felt prior to and after the shot. Despite having success in the woods more often than not, I still find my leg shaking slightly after a close encounter with whitetail.
Such experiences with
wildlife have been happening in North America since man and deer began sharing the forest. By design and nature, man is a hunter, yet the
modern conveniences now claim that it is all but
unnecessary. Without the anticipation of hunting and trapping seasons, I could see how some would find
themselves bored.
Between the participation and preparation of these
pursuits there is always
something to look forward to and to remember fondly. Whenever seasons close or tags are filled, there is always disappointment upon
realizing that it will be
another year before I can do it again. Being a well-rounded outdoors person helps fill the voids, and I am guilty of having too many irons in the fire more times than not, but I could not imagine it any other way.
While the temperature is borderline unbearable, it is a great time to begin preparation for the upcoming hunting and trapping seasons. Equipment such as ammunition and arrows are the cost of doing business and must be purchased regularly. The current marketplace is a strange one, and it can be difficult to find something at any point, much less in peak demand.
Shopping for essentials months in advance is recommended, and sadly, it may take that long to procure what you are after. Family and friends may be needed to acquire what is needed if it cannot be found in a store. Last season, I had a request for .243 ammo from a friend with a youth hunter and quite often have to share my steel shot with waterfowl hunting guests.
Hunting clothing can often be passed down because it is made well and worn for limited amounts of time, which lends to its long lifetime. At a garage sale last week, I found a nice pair of ASAT camouflage pants that still have several seasons left in them.
Application deadlines for special hunts such as the
controlled goose hunt at Pymatuning and Middle creek must now be done online. Controlled deer and dove hunts also are offered and are an online-only
application.
The deadline for the goose hunts is Aug. 30 and are something everyone can enjoy. A federal duck stamp, migratory bird stamp and steel shot ammunition is required to participate in these goose hunts.
I have enjoyed several hunts at Pymatuning with family and friends and look forward to my next trip to Crawford County. Many opportunities are available at these wildlife management areas, and they are something a hunter
should check out.