Joey Zins has been promoted to head coach of the IUP men’s and women’s track and field programs.
Already the head coach of the cross country programs and the men’s track and field team, Zins will now directly oversee all aspects of these Olympic sports for IUP with the women’s team added under his purview.
“I am excited to elevate Joey into this new role of men’s and women’s track and field head coach, in addition to his leadership of both cross country programs,” said Todd Garzarelli, IUP’s director of athletics. “His ability to produce successful athletes at the regional and national level over his career sets IUP up for success as we look to build a more robust program and compete on the national landscape.”
“I am looking forward to the challenge of leading the men’s and women’s track & field programs in addition to our cross country teams,” said Zins. “We have a wonderful group of student-athletes at IUP and the goal will be to provide the best experience possible for them to excel academically, athletically, and as community leaders. I am humbled by this opportunity and believe there is tremendous potential to grow the program and build on the successes we have had in the past.”
Zins wrapped up his 12th season as the head cross country coach in 2021, as he guided the Crimson Hawks through a unique-but-successful spring season after the pandemic forced a shift from the fall. Four runners earned all-conference honors as the men’s team finished fourth and the women sixth, respectively, at the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Championships at Lock Haven in March.
For the men’s squad, it was its fifth top-5 finish at the PSAC Championships in the last seven seasons, while the women’s team had their most successful showing since 2012.
Zins has led IUP cross country to a combined nine individual or team NCAA championship appearances since 2012, including a streak of six straight showings from 2012 to 2017.
Zins has been part of the track and field programs since his arrival in Indiana for the 2008-09 season.
He has coached distance runners during the duration of his stay while also leading the men’s indoor and outdoor teams since 2014.
Under Zins, IUP distance runners have combined for 40 All-Atlantic Region honors since 2012 while the men’s program boasts nine indoor and outdoor All-Americans since he took over in 2014.
Zins’ programs have also excelled in the classroom with seven PSAC Top 10 honors, five PSAC Champion Scholar awards, two NCAA Elite 90 awards, and two CoSIDA Academic All-America selections.