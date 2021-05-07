It took longer than he had hoped, and it isn’t the route he had planned to take, but Dylan Stapleton is back playing professional football again.
Stapleton, a 2015 graduate of Indiana High School, was a late addition to The Spring League, which began its season this week and aims to be a feeder league for NFL and CFL teams. A 6-foot-5, 240-pound tight end, Stapleton was assigned to the Aviators last Wednesday and caught two passes in his team’s season-opening 23-9 loss to the Alphas in Indianapolis on Thursday night.
“It was kind of out of nowhere,” Stapleton said. “I was going about my day last Monday when they called and asked if I wanted to play. It was really last minute because I had to leave Wednesday to be in Indianapolis for practice.”
This the second go-round in pro football for the youngest son of Jim and Claudia Stapleton. Last summer, he signed an undrafted free agent deal with the NFL’s Houston Texans, but a shoulder injury in late August ended his tenure with the team.
Prior to getting injured, Stapleton had been getting positive attention in training camp.
“He just is smart and takes to coaching very well,” then-head coach Bill O’Brien told the Houston Chronicle on Aug. 21, about a week before the injury. “He knows how to, when we coach him, how to run a man route versus a zone route and he carries that to the field. He doesn’t space out and forget what we told him in the meetings, and then he can catch the ball and then he’s a willing blocker. He’s young and he has a long way to go, but he’s willing to do what we’re asking him to do.”
With a broken bone in his shoulder, Stapleton received an injury settlement from the Texans and he came home to Indiana to start over.
“I was struggling mentally after that,” he said. “Getting released knowing I was so close to reaching my goal really hurt. But I had a good support system with my family and my friends. Deep down, I knew someday a call would come and I’d be blessed to get another opportunity.”
Stapleton started a strength training business with his brother, Riley, called Stapleton Strength & Performance, on Church Street in Indiana. He stayed in shape and hoped his phone would ring again soon, but no calls came until last week.
“Things were going really well when they called,” Stapleton said. “Riley was a little upset that I was leaving because now he has to take full responsibility for (the business), but he understands. He’s happy for me.”
The Spring League features eight teams in two cities.
The four teams in the North Division — the Alphas, Aviators, Conquerors and Lineman — play their home games at Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium.
Teams in the South Division — the Blues, Generals, Jousters and Sea Lions, are based in Houston and play their home games at Rice Stadium.
Two former IUP players, linebacker Damon Lloyd (Blues) and defensive end Dondrea Tillman (Conquerors), are also in The Spring League.
Stapleton is one of three tight ends on his team, but that’s of little concern. The league is designed to be a showcase for players to get attention and possibly sign with NFL or CFL teams. Because of that, teams don’t place an emphasis on winning, but instead on each player getting as many opportunities as possible to show what he can do.
“With the coaching staff, they don’t care who starts the game,” Stapleton said. “They film everything and the CFL and NFL gets access to the film, so everyone plays because everyone needs film. So, the coaches are pretty lenient with that.
“Everyone kind of understands that we do want to win games, but at the end of the day, guys are here to get an opportunity. … Everyone is trying to get eyes on them. Everyone needs their reps. But I do think because I can block and I can run routes, coaches will see that I’m a consistent player and I give good effort.
“Hopefully this leads to something for me.”