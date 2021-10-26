The Indiana Kiwanis Club is proud to announce that Kaitlyn Simpson is the October Student of the Month for River Valley High School. Kaitlyn is involved in volleyball, track and field, National Honor Society and Future Business Leaders of America.
She balances school with work, but also volunteers with her church.
Kaitlyn plans on attending Slippery Rock University to major in the biomedical field.
The Indiana Kiwanis Club is glad to continue the tradition of recognizing students at River Valley and will award two scholarships to Students of the Month at the end of the year.