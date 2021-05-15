As an alumni of Penns Manor Area High School, Class of 1981, Tammy Dalton said she firmly believes in the safety and success of all the district’s students.
“I have over 25 years of running a successful business and an understanding of being fiscally responsible,” said Dalton, 58, owner of Rose of Sharon Floral, an enterprise that has been located for the past 20 years in downtown Clymer.
“I am a proud parent of two sons who have graduated from Penns Manor and have successful careers in law enforcement,” Dalton said.
“I have no personal agenda. Life has provided me with many experiences — I learned from the school of hard knocks.”
School Board President John Hardesty Sr. said Dalton’s business experience was taken into consideration when the board selected her on Feb. 11 to succeed the late longtime School Director Ronald Beilchick.
“It would be my honor to continue to be part of a team that ensures all Penns Manor students receive a well rounded education,” Dalton said.
“The students are my priority.”
She is running Pine Township, also known as Region 3 in the Penns Manor Area district.