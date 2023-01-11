Teddy Jan 11, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save “A great many people think they are thinking when they are merely rearranging their prejudices.” William James, American philosopher (born on this date 1842-1910) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags William James Prejudice Philosophy Teddy Philosopher People Date Great Many Looking for an old article? Subscriber Rewards: Photos: Latest News Answers to your questions on credit unions, banks and deadbeat parents L.A. prosecutors to retry Masterson on sexual assault charges DEAR ABBY: Anger issues become hurdle in romance and on the road Motorist now charged in three cases in two counties Two sentences reported in county court Police Log Accidents House Republicans to launch investigations into FBI, China See all Obituaries Ginger L. Clawson 1 hr ago Marietta Dunlap 2 hrs ago Late Death 2 hrs ago Thursday Funerals 2 hrs ago Nancy Joan (Moore) Capone Jan 10, 2023 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNoah Matthew HooverLate DeathMotorist killed in two-vehicle Pine Township crashCrossFit Indiana has ribbon-cuttingTimothy W. HenryKathy Dawn LockardJames 'Jimmy' L. HellerJoseph Samuel CapizziEdward Stephen PisarcikLate deaths Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Featured Businesses Brunzies 470 Philadelphia Street, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)349-2770 Website Black Bull Steakhouse & Saloon 9369 State Route 85, Dayton , PA 16222 +1(724)783-6749 Website Bruno's Restaurant 1108 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-8493 Website C H Fields 714 Pratt Drive, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)349-2222 Website Benjamin's 458 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-4446 Website Josephine's Pizza & Enoteca 1037 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-5396 Website Nap's Cucina Mia 1033 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-5396 Website Find a local business Stocks Market Data by TradingView