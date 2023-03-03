Abigail Ramsell is a senior at Homer-Center Junior/Senior High School.
She is an only child that lives with her parents, Mike and Jen Ramsell, and two Great Danes, Caesar and Magnus.
Her father is the operations manager at IPS and her mother is an insurance agent at Helwig Insurance Agency.
Ramsell is vice president of her class and a part of the National Honor Society. She is the treasurer of the Health Careers Club, as well as a student representative to the board of education. She is on the varsity Quiz Bowl team.
Ramsell has been recognized as a Summa Scholar all four years of high school. She had the opportunity to give the opening remarks at the World Affairs Institute last November at William Pitt Union on the University of Pittsburgh campus. She has been the president of the Interact Club her sophomore, junior and senior years. This is a community service-based organization that strives to bring adolescents together and develop leadership skills.
“Interact Clubs aim to not only impact the community but also have an effect on international projects and services,” Ramsell said.
Ramsell is the Interact district governor for District 7305. She fully organized and hosted the 2022 Interact District 7305 Conference.
“It was the biggest turnout yet with over 200 Interactors and advisers in attendance,” she said. “I also planned the 2023 Trivia Challenge, which is our third year running the event. I actually came up with the idea three years ago when I was a board member.
“I also go to various conferences and events,” she continued, “and speak on how Rotary impacts the minds of young people and why all Rotary clubs should sponsor an Interact Club.”
Of all her achievements, Ramsell is most proud of her status as a Dr. Freddie Fu scholarship recipient. This led to an externship program at Indiana Regional Medical Center, in which she was able to explore the world of sports medicine over six weeks.
“I got to explore clinic, the operating room, physical therapy and concussion,” she said. “I had the honor of working with world-renowned orthopedic surgeons and orthopedic physicians.”
Ramsell worked closely with Dr. Herrman (Pitt football head team physician and primary care sports medicine physician), Dr. Mares (Steelers head team physician and primary care sports medicine physician) and many other doctors.
“I went into my Freddie Fu Scholarship with the goal of becoming an orthopedic surgeon for a sports team. While the operating room was fascinating and I learned so much from the amazing surgeons, I always missed the clinic,” she said. “I love talking with patients and developing those personal relationships.
“Dr. Herrman afforded me the ability to truly grasp what exactly she does by giving me hands-on opportunities,” Ramsell continued. “I was lucky enough to tour the Steelers facility with Dr. Mares and attend the first day of Pitt football camp with Dr. Herrman. I realized that I can’t imagine not doing what they both do.
“Dr. Herrman is truly my role model and inspiration. This summer, I got to do things that most people can’t say they have. It was truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience that I will cherish and never forget.”
Ramsell’s interest in orthopedics began when she broke her elbow in the seventh grade. This inspired her initial dream of becoming a surgeon.
“This summer, I gained a new perspective and changed what exactly I wanted to do in the sports medicine world,” she said. “I have always loved conversing with people and helping in whatever way I can. The medical field allows me to fulfill my drive and passion while doing what I love.”
Academically, Ramsell maintains a 4.0 grade-point average.
“My favorite classes are any of the sciences but especially chemistry and biology,” she said. “My favorite class outside of the sciences is media and marketing. I absolutely love marketing, and I would pursue it if I wasn’t going into the medical field. I find creating advertisements is such a fun way to express my creativity.”
Ramsell plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh in the fall, majoring in biochem on the pre-med track. She will then go through medical school, a family medicine residency and a sports medicine fellowship. She plans on becoming a primary care sports medicine physician and team physician.
Outside of her academics, extracurriculars and volunteer work, Ramsell likes working out, lifting and going for walks. She enjoys spending time with her family, boyfriend and friends. Some of her favorite activities are reading, playing with her dogs, attending sporting events, shopping and exploring Pittsburgh.
“Traveling is another passion of mine,” she said, “and I would like to do it more!”