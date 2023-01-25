Alice Farabaugh

Alica Farabugh is a top-performing student with a passion for music.
Her mother is an RN and her stepdad owns his own remodeling business. She has one younger brother and five dogs.
Farabaugh’s passion for music started early.
“My dad is very into music,” she said. “When I was little, he started me on a whole bunch of different instruments. I played five.”
Once she got into fourth grade and was eligible to be a part of the concert band, Farabaugh chose the clarinet and stuck with it for a while before switching over to the saxophone. She also was in the marching band for one year.
“Band has challenged me the most,” she said. “It’s a lot of practice. A lot of time. There was a lot of frustration in the beginning for me with marching band, trying to learn all the routines. But it really paid off in the end.”
“Music is 99 percent of my daily life,” she said.
Farabaugh is president of the National Honor Society.
“The biggest responsibility is setting an example,” she said. “I want to be a good student to model after, especially for the younger kids just coming in. I want to serve my community and keep my grades up.”
The school’s NHS program made blankets for the homeless last year. Farabaugh made seven blankets.
“It takes a lot of patience,” she said. “But after I got the hang of it, it was really fun!”
She is the vice president of student government and serves as her class’ treasurer. She has been nominated three times for her school’s Student of the Month. She’s received numerous academic awards, including Most Improved and Best Attitude.
Farabaugh’s favorite subject is science. She’s taken chemistry for three years. Her enjoyment of science has helped move her toward pursuing a career in the medical field.
Farabaugh hopes to be an RN.
“I’ve always wanted to go into the medical field,” she said.
“My mom played a humongous part in me choosing nursing.”
“My brother was born with epilepsy,” she continued. “Seeing how the nurses have helped him so much really inspired me.”
Outside of school, Farabaugh has volunteered at a nursing home in Altoona.
“I absolutely loved it,” she said. “It was really nice to help all the residents and keep them company.”
She’s also worked at Mid’s Candy in Ebensburg since September.
“It’s the best job,” she said. “I get to work with a lot of people. This job taught me a lot about patience and being understanding. I got to learn a lot about retail and what goes on behind the scenes.”
In her free time, she enjoys playing all the instruments she knows (clarinet, saxophone, piano, guitar and ukulele) and learning music.
Her favorite genre is music from the 1960s and ’70s.