Alvin Liu is a senior at Indiana Senior High School.
Liu’s parents, Jeff and Laurel, moved from China to America for educational and career purposes. Liu’s mother is a college professor currently working at IUP. Until he was eight years old, his father was a stay-at-home parent. Liu has one younger brother.
Liu has played soccer before and is currently the captain of both the varsity wrestling and football teams.
“As a captain, I’ve learned to not be a controlling and blind leader. I’ve learned to bring out the fullest potential of all my teammates and motivate younger classmates to become leaders themselves when their time arises.”
“I am most passionate about athletics because of the competitive nature and strong grit it takes to be a winner,” he said. “I’ve learned to be a leader, team player, a better friend, and a worthy competitor.”
Liu has been an Indiana High School Ambassador since his freshman year.
“I enjoy the camaraderie between the members of the program and the new students that are welcomed into our school,” he said. “ It’s always nice to meet friendly faces that are willing to go the extra distance for someone that may be struggling.”
Liu has been involved with the Science Club, Tech Ed. Club and the Key Club executive board. Currently he is involved with Cancer Kids First (CKF), Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) and is a senior class representative.
In 2021, Liu was his school’s sole recipient of the Challenge Program STEM award.
Liu maintains a 4.2 GPA. He has taken 10 AP classes throughout his high school career, as well as two honors classes.
“While it is a given that working hard is a necessity to pass AP courses, I’ve learned that it is more important to be time efficient with classes,” he said. “Juggling multiple AP classes on top of extracurricular activities is very time consuming and prepares me for the amount of work that I will get after high school.”
In terms of volunteer work, Liu volunteers with his church whenever possible and within his extracurricular groups such as CKF. In 2021, he had the amazing opportunity to practice and perform “Lion Dance” at IUP’s East Asian Night.
“My mother had a big involvement in planning the event, as she is a Chinese professor,” he said. “I enjoyed being able to get a taste of life in a foreign country that my parents once called home. It was very different and bizarre from my experiences here at home, and was a very fun experience.”
Liu plans to attend the United States Naval Academy and to study engineering.
“I’m humbled by the opportunity to serve this great nation,” he said. “The Naval Academy has one of the best engineering programs in the country, so I would like to take advantage of the opportunity to learn from such a prestigious institution.”
Outside of school, Liu has worked at Dairy Queen and provides lawn mowing services year round.
“Working at Dairy Queen has changed my perspective of teamwork,” he said. “Skills like working under pressure, cooperating and communicating can only be taught through the workplace and real life situations.”
“It’s taught me to be composed under pressure,” he added.
When he has down time, Liu enjoys spending time with his friends, as well as bodybuilding and watching sports.
“I love to lift and stay fit,” he said, “and maybe I can develop it into a small career someday.”