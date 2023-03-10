Bailey Conrad is a senior at West Shamokin High School.
She lives with her parents, Ron and Jill Conrad. Her father is an RN/DON at Beacon Ridge Nursing Home, and her mother is the assistant HR director at Diamond Pharmacy. Conrad is the youngest of three children. The family has two dogs, Jersey and Cooper.
Conrad has played volleyball and basketball all four years of high school. She started playing basketball in third grade, and it is her favorite sport.
“I love to compete, and I love how physical the game of basketball is,” she said. “It takes more than talent to play, it takes heart and hustle.”
“I am definitely the most passionate about sports,” she continued. “Throughout high school I have devoted so much time, energy and hard work to both basketball and volleyball. I’ve also created incredible friendships through sports.”
Conrad faced a significant challenge when she sustained a hip injury that resulted in surgery during her freshman year of high school. The injury set her back in her athletic career.
“It took months to recover and a lot of physical and mental strength, but overall, it most definitely made me a stronger person,” she said. “I endured pain unlike anything I have ever experienced before. Having this injury showed me that being persistent and having a positive mindset are two extremely important qualities to have, not just as an athlete, but as a person.”
Conrad has been involved with the student council since her sophomore year. The last two years she has served as president. As president, she is in charge of all school activities, working with her peers to plan events for the students of West Shamokin.
“We annually plan our Volleyball Day, seventh-grade orientation and all sports and homecoming pep rallies,” she said. “This year, I led my peers in planning West Shamokin’s first homecoming dance the Saturday after the crowning of king and queen.”
She also serves as the president of the Leo Club, which is a Lions Club for youths.
“We work with the Rural Valley Lions Club to help out in our community,” she said. “We volunteer to work at local events like festivals and field days at the local elementary school. We also host an annual Easter egg hunt every year at West Shamokin High School.”
“Leo Club also takes a trip to Beacon Lodge,” she continued, “which is a special needs camp in Mifflin County. There, we do things like painting picnic tables, lay new mulch and pick up sticks to prepare for the summer when the campers arrive.”
Conrad is a part of the National Honor Society and is currently the secretary. She’s achieved the distinguished honor roll all four years of high school. She was the October 2022 Student of the Month and has participated in the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards.
Conrad is the president of the Newspaper Club. She makes sure that achievements and accomplishments within the student body are recorded in the paper. She also helps her newspaper team with writing and securing interviews.
“I have always loved writing and took a lot of writing classes through my early years of high school,” she said. “I enjoy the Newspaper Club because it gives me the opportunity to write about the events that our school hosts. A lot of the time, I write newspaper articles about events that the student council plans, which lets me reflect on how well we did and what we can change for next year.”
Academically, she maintains a 3.89 GPA. Her favorite subjects are biology and chemistry. She plans to attend college to study forensic science and law.
“I’ve always loved science. I’ve also always loved watching crime documentaries and learning about different cases and our legal system,” she said. “With studying forensic science, I can combine both of those interests.”
“I will also be studying law,” she continued. “In the future, I wish to pursue a career as a lawyer, unless I find a different path while studying forensics.”
Outside of academics, Conrad volunteers at the grandstand and Dayton Fair. She has also volunteered with the curly fry stand at the Rural Valley Festival with the Lions Club.
She works part time at the Indiana Country Club.
“Working at the country club has definitely taught me that being kind is always rewarding,” she said. “Simply putting a smile on your face or using kind, calm words can impact a guest’s experience at the club, which is the most important thing.”
When she has time to relax, Conrad enjoys going to the movies, shopping and exploring new places.