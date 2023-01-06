Caleb Campbell is all about pushing himself out of his shell.
A top-performing student at Indiana High School, Campbell is the oldest of two. His younger brother, Ben, is a freshman at IHS.
His father works as a trucking manager at West Penn Heavy Haul LLC.
His mother is a stay-at-home mom. He has a dog, Lightning; and a cat, Moon.
Campbell stays involved at IHS through the Ambassador program, of which he’s been a part for four years and served as parliamentarian for two. The program is designed to help integrate new students and freshmen into the high school body through pairing them up with student ambassadors and connecting them to helpful groups.
“My role is to help with assigning new students to an ambassador,” said Campbell. “The goal is to make these students feel comfortable.”
“This program has done a ton for me,” he continued. “Going into freshman year, I had a lot of stress and anxiety, but joining the Ambassadors helped me to open up and be more social. It expanded my horizons and I got to meet lots of people.”
Because of his leadership position with this organization, Campbell was eligible to join the Leadership Senior Seminar, a group designed for those who hold positions of leadership within the school’s various clubs.
“We just do things to build a sense of community within the school,” he said of the group. “Mental health is one of our main focuses this year.”
The seminar is also currently organizing a mini-thon in March, of which all donations will go toward pediatric cancer.
Campbell has played tennis for two years and been a part of the Future Business Leaders of America club all four years of high school.
Campbell also joined a program offered through the Leadership Senior Seminar that involved him and five other students in research conducted by the National Center on Education and the Economy, a not-for-profit organization based in Washington, D.C.
“It’s run by an office in D.C. that sends people out to different schools in the country to help schools learn how to better focus their academic resources,” said Campbell.
“The students involved usually do two all-day meetings in a month. We go to IUP and offer our perspective as students. We get into small groups with these professionals and just get creative and brainstorm. It’s intimidating to be in front of these really smart people with degrees. I had to work on my public speaking skills. I learned a lot.”
Campbell maintains a 4.2 GPA, as a result of his prowess in various Advanced Placement classes. Because of his academic excellence within these classes, Campbell was recognized by the College Board and made a recipient of the National Rural and Small Town Recognition award, which has helped him acquire scholarships.
He is also the recipient of the AP Scholar with Honors award.
His AP class resume includes U.S. history, statistics, European history and English Language, all of which he’s earned a score of 4 or higher on the official exams. This year he is taking AP macroeconomics.
Although it seems academics and social extracurriculars come naturally to him, Campbell’s story is not like his other peers. He has had to be disciplined and intentional while recovering from struggles with his mental health at an early age.
Suffering from severe anxiety and depression in middle school threatened to stunt Campbell academically and socially.
“I missed so much school,” he said, “which took a big toll. It took time, but getting into high school and entering that new environment really helped me. I sort of found myself and got involved. Being a part of Ambassadors really drew me out of my shell. It gave me that purpose I didn’t have in junior high that I have now.”
Although his mental health struggles have taken him on a different journey than most students, Campbell is making the most of his situation and staying an active and involved member of his school’s community.
Outside of school, Campbell volunteers at the Indiana Free Library on Monday, an activity that helps to recharge his battery.
“I like being surrounded by all the books; it’s very relaxing,” Campbell said. “It’s a great environment. I look forward to going. I recently just got a Kindle; I’ve been trying to read a lot more.”
He also has a job as a cashier at Martin’s, which he credits for improving his social skills as well.
“It forces me to make small talk,” he said, “which is a skill I’ve been trying to improve.”
“It’s a small thing,” he continued, “but I love getting to be a small part of people’s days. Like over the holidays, it was fun to check out people buying stuff in preparation and getting to be a small part of that Christmas joy they were feeling.”
Campbell plans to attend college to study economics, with the hope of potentially becoming a financial adviser.