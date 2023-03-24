Camryn Sacco is a senior at Marion Center.
She is the middle child of two brothers and the daughter of Gregg and Kelli. Her father is the manager of Wilmouth Interests, Inc. and her mother stays at home and is a substitute teacher. The family has three dogs: Jake, Izzy and Callie.
Sacco has been a part of cross country, track and field and the swim team. Since 2020 she has been the manager of the swim team. She has held leadership roles in track and field as well, currently serving as team captain.
“My favorite sport that I am involved in is track and field,” she said. “There are numerous different events to compete in. There truly is something for everyone.”
“That being said, one person cannot ‘carry’ the team to success,” she continued. “It takes everyone doing their best in all of their events for the entire team to succeed.”
Sacco has received numerous athletic achievements and varsity lettered in all three sports at different points throughout her high school career.
She has also been a student at Sharon’s School of Dance and Gymnastics for the past 17 years.
“It’s where my mother danced growing up!” Sacco said. “I take classes in seven styles of dance, my favorite being tap. In total, I spend seven hours a week at the dance studio in classes, privates, or assisting in classes. It truly has become my second home.”
Sacco’s favorite part of dance is performing. Sharon’s School hosts numerous performances throughout the year. Sacco’s favorite is the annual recital, called “Showtime.” Leading up to the event, students spend months learning and practicing dances.
“The month of May leading up to Showtime might be chaotic and challenging but it is absolutely worth it in the end,” Sacco said. “We always put on an amazing show, including all of the dancers from the studio. All of the special little moments and traditions that come with it are what make it even more special.”
Sacco also volunteers as a dance assistant at Sharon’s School and a dance camp counselor.
“Growing up, I always had the older girls helping to teach my classes,” she said. “I always looked up to and admired these dancers for their character and skill, and it feels so amazing that I am now the older girl and the younger dancers look up to me. The time I spend assisting in classes has become one of my favorite parts of the week.”
Sacco is the vice president of the National Honor Society and serves on the student council, of which she has been the treasurer since 2021.
Sacco has made it on the primary honor roll all four years of high school and has been a part of the Talented and Gifted Program since 2012.
She is a recipient of both the 2023 Heritage Conference Scholarship and the Challenge Program: STEM Award. In 2022 she was named a Distinguished Young Woman of Indiana County.
She’s been a part of the Future Business Leaders of America club, most recently serving as the club’s historian. In 2021, she received third place and qualified for states in the category of Intro to Financial Math at the FBLA Region 3 conference. In 2022, she received first place and was in the top 15 at states in the category of Sales Presentation at the FBLA Region 3 conference. In 2022, she once again qualified for states and was first place in the category of Sales Presentation.
“What I enjoy most about FBLA are the opportunities and experiences,” she said. “FBLA has given me opportunities to get involved with community service, attend workshops and conferences and participate in competitive events. Through all of the opportunities, I learn life skills while having fun with my friends.”
“I do not plan to pursue a career in business,” she continued, “but I feel that I will still be more successful from my experiences in FBLA.”
Sacco has also participated in numerous clubs and extracurriculars, serving as vice president of the Chemistry Club and a member of the Quiz Bowl team, math team, Heritage Conference Math team and most recently the science team. At one point, she also helped with the Stinger Newspaper. Sacco has taken part in interesting academic opportunities as well, including the IUP GenCyber Academy and Saint Francis University STEAM Academy, the latter of which she found out about at an FBLA event. She applied to the STEAM Academy and was accepted.
“As my area of interest, I chose chemistry,” she said. “Throughout the week, we got to learn all about career paths in chemistry and learn about the areas in chemistry which the SFU professors studied and were passionate about. The experience gave me great knowledge and experiences in the labs, but also great connections both with students my age and the SFU professors.”
Upon graduation, Sacco plans to attend college with a major in biomedical engineering and a minor in Spanish.
“Through my own experiences, I have realized I want to work toward solutions in medicine,” she said. “I want to be at the forefront of this research and involved in clinical care.”
Outside of school, Sacco has volunteered her time in numerous capacities. In addition to her service with Sharon’s School of Dance & Gymnastics, she has volunteered with kindergarten classes at W.A. McCreery Elementary School, National Reading Day at her school district, United Way Turkey Thon, ICCAP Love Basket, Feeding Pennsylvania Food Drives, Cancer Kids First Fundraiser, Special Olympics Winter Bowling, and numerous other opportunities through the National Honor Society. She has also worked at Wilmoth Interests, Inc. doing part-time data entry.
When she has some free time, Sacco enjoys spending time with her friends going out to dinner or watching movies.
“At times, though, I just need to spend a night at home in bed watching TV.”