Cherish Kauffman is a senior at Purchase Line High School.
She lives with her parents, Ray and Jodie. Her father is a traffic control specialist supervisor at PennDOT, and her mother is a kindergarten teacher at Purchase Line. She has three brothers, Tyler, Samuel and Jacob.
“I also have 18 chickens,” she said, “which includes my best friend, Gloria. She’s the most tame and sweet chicken you’ll ever meet.”
Kauffman has participated in cross country for four years and track for three years.
“Sports haven’t been my thing, and that’s OK,” she said. “I used to be really hard on myself because I wasn’t the best at sports. As I get older, I finally realize that I’m good at so many other things, and I wouldn’t trade it for any sports abilities.”
Kauffman has a special interest in music. She is the president of the music club and a member of the marching band. She has also participated in the county band and chorus. She plays the piano.
“I love listening to music and creating music with others,” she said. “I served in the position of commanding officer and section leader of the marching band this past school year. The positions taught me leadership and patience, and it’s something I will remember forever.”
She also has participated in her school’s theater programs since seventh grade.
“My favorite experience has been performing and acting,” she said. “I’ve continued to love the entire atmosphere throughout all of my years of high school. I can’t imagine my life without theater.”
She is secretary of the student council, vice president of the National Honor Society and chaplain of the community service club. Of utmost importance to her, she is president of the Students Against Destructive Decisions organization.
According to Kauffman, she was encouraged by a friend to apply for the State Leadership Council. She served for two years on the state board before applying for Pennsylvania SADD Student of the Year.
“I was accepted with open arms, and I have loved serving the state ever since,” she said. “Student of the Year is pretty much being voted president of a club, just at a bigger level. I was scared at first but I was greatly encouraged by the other members of the council at the time.
“Through this experience, I’ve been given so much confidence in myself and my abilities to create a better environment for students,” she continued. “I’ve met so many new people, planned so many conferences and stepped far out of my comfort zone to make the world a shining place.”
She was offered a spot on the TextLess LiveMore National Engagement Board this past school year due to her efforts in SADD.
“It’s been an honor,” she said, “and I’m so excited to attend the SADD National Conference this summer!”
Kauffman has competed in the 3-2-1 Academic Competition and Envirothon. Other clubs she’s participated in include pep club, varsity club, foreign language club and fishing club.
She maintains a 4.0 grade-point average. She’s been on the high honor roll all of her high school career. Her favorite class is Newspaper.
“It makes me so happy to be able to highlight and show off what students are doing within the school district,” she said. “It gives me such joy to be able to write about students and their accomplishments and to make them feel special through writing.”
Kauffman has competed with the Heritage Conference Impromptu Speech Team. Last year she was awarded MVP of her team.
“It’s much harder than people realize,” she said. “Each student on the team must conduct a three-minute speech on a random topic, focusing on different aspects of public speaking.”
Last year, Kauffman received the Silent Servant Award, which is given to a student who demonstrates leadership and selfless behaviors toward others.
Kauffman volunteers every day at the elementary school and at her church on Sundays. She has been accepted into IUP’s Early Childhood Education Program.
“I’ve always had a dream of being a kindergarten teacher,” she said, “and it’s starting to become even more real.”
Kauffman’s mental health journey has inspired a personal need to remain open and vulnerable about her experiences so as to encourage others. Two years ago, she developed severe anxiety and depression.
“For months I suffered through the hardships, and I wasn’t sure if I could make it to the other side,” she said. “I wasn’t finding much joy in anything, and it was getting super scary.”
According to Kauffman, good doctors, medication and helpful tools and methods have carried her through dark times.
“I could write a book about my experiences,” she said, “but I do want to say that I am who I am today because of the mental health journey I am on.
“I want to change the world through my story and the struggles I face.”
Kauffman even started a YouTube channel to share her story with people from all over.
“I’ve chosen to use my struggles for God’s glory, and not as an excuse,” she said. “I’m so incredibly proud of myself and anyone else struggling with mental health.”
She held a conference at her school in April for surrounding schools to attend.
“I am so excited to share my story,” she said prior to the conference, “as well as hear from organizations around Indiana County. I’m very proud of the hard work I’ve put in, and I can’t wait to see the success.”
When she has time to relax, Kauffman enjoys watching “The Bachelor,” eating ice cream and reading.
“Nothing beats playing with my chickens,” she said. “I’m not complete without them, as silly as it sounds.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.