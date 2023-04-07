Cheyenne Weimer is a senior at River Valley High School.
Weimer lives with her parents and younger brother, Billy. Her father is a school superintendent and her mother a school-based occupational therapist. The family has one dog, a silver lab named Conway, and a cat named Minnie. The family also keeps various farm animals.
Weimer has taken part in many sports throughout high school, including volleyball and basketball. Her senior year, she decided to take up cheerleading for the first time.
“Most of my family thought that it was pretty funny that I wanted to cheer my senior year, having never done it before,” she joked, “and they showed up in numbers to watch me mess up my cheers at the football games this season.”
“Doing cheerleading this year has taught me that you have to be willing to go out of your comfort zone and try something new every so often.”
Weimer has also participated in marching band and various extracurricular groups within the school, including Speech and Debate Club, Natural Philosopher Guild and a theater production. As a senior, she participates in Quiz Bowl, Envirothon, Future Business Leaders of America and the Heritage Conference Science Team.
“My favorite extracurricular group this year has been FBLA,” she said. “Even though this is my first year doing FBLA, it has been a memorable experience for me. The topic I chose to be tested on was agribusiness.”
Weimer’s test score earned her first place in her category at the regional competition in December and acceptance to the state competition in April.
Weimer is the president of the National Honor Society and a member of student council. She has been the vice president of her class all four years of high school. Her junior year she served with the Indiana County Junior Chamber of Commerce. Last fall, she was elected to be a member of the homecoming court.
Her academic excellence and community involvement have garnered her with numerous awards and accomplishments. She is a Rotary Student of the Month and a recipient of the Rotary Youth Leadership Award.
She’s received the Academic Excellence Award in science, is an Indiana Gazette Column Contest winner and made the distinguished honor roll every grading period throughout high school. Weimer was also chosen to attend Auburn University’s Advanced Senior Vet Camp.
She also serves within her school’s Diversity and Inclusion Group, which is a group of select students from various backgrounds that meet and discuss the strengths and weaknesses of the school.
“Together we try to come up with ways that we could improve our district and make it overall a more welcoming environment for everyone,” Weimer saud.
“One of the main accomplishments that our group headed was getting our district a service dog,” she continued. “This concept was first brought up and discussed in our group. One of our members presented the proposal for the service dog to the school board. Our district now has a service dog named Benny who is very beloved by all students.”
Outside of school, Weimer is involved with several youth programs that promote leadership skills and community service. She is a part of 4-H, the Breakfast Club, Youngwood YHEC and Indiana County Camp Cadet.
With 4-H, Weimer has held the position of vice president of the Southern Indiana County Club and was an Indiana County Fair livestock exhibitor. She was most passionate, however, about her involvement with the Westmoreland Squares, a square dancing club that competes at the PA Farm Show. One of her largest responsibilities entails teaching the younger members (who can be as young as 5 years old) the dance routines and steps.
“This has taught me how to be a leader for little kids by being patient and compassionate toward them,” she said. “It is a fulfilling moment to go dance with them and watch them smile and be proud of themselves for what they have accomplished.”
“This part of my involvement in 4-H isn’t the most interesting or geared towards what I want to do career-wise,” she continued, “but it is the element of my 4-H experience that I enjoy the most.”
As a member of the Breakfast Club, Weimer takes part in several community service opportunities. She has helped prepare and deliver holiday meals to shut-ins. In the fall and spring, she assists with a drive-through spaghetti dinner program at Saltsburg Presbyterian Church.
“These experiences have allowed me to meet and become familiar with many of my community members who I would not have otherwise,” she said.
With Youngwood Youth Hunter Education Challenge, Weimer hunts and competes at the regional and state levels. Members shoot .22 rifles, .50 caliber muzzleloaders, clay birds and compound bows. Youths are tested on Pa. wildlife and hunting regulations.
“What I enjoy most about Youngwood YHEC is the people that I do it with,” Weimer said. Her brother and friends are a part of the organization too.
“We all are avid hunters and share a love for shooting sports,” she continued, “so it is fair to say that we enjoy having a friendly competition with each other. Each week we compare scores at practice and joke with each other.”
Weimer has won several titles at regional shoots. She has taken home the first place award on the wildlife identification portion of the test two years in a row.
“These types of competitions challenge you as an individual,” she said. “I truly feel that I have a shot at winning a title at states this year.”
After completing the Camp Cadet program during the summer of her junior year, Weimer was invited back the next summer to serve as a counselor. She was then sent to the Commissioner’s Honor Camp at the State Police Academy to represent her county.
“I made valued friends and developed a confident mindset by embracing the camp itself,” she said. “Having completed these difficult tasks while under stress makes me confident to this day that I can excel under pressure.”
Weimer has worked at Weimer’s Custom Meats and at K. Vet Animal Care in Greensburg as a customer service representative and a vet assistant.
Her passion for animals has extended into higher education and career aspirations for her.
“I love all of the science that goes into raising an animal and that ultimately helped me choose my college undergraduate major for next fall,” she said.
Weimer will attend Auburn University to pursue a degree in pre-veterinary animal science.
This degree consists of rigorous biology and chemistry courses but also contains field-specific animal science courses. In total, she will complete eight years of college.
“I know my journey will be long and hard,” she said. “I am up for the challenge and not scared to become completely dedicated to my studies.”
When she has time to relax, Weimer enjoys watching the Penguins hockey games.
“I am a huge fan,” she said. “I’ll go home and finish my school work right away so that I’m free to watch their games in the evening.”