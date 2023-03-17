Chris Yahner is a senior at Northern Cambria High School.
He lives with his parents, Chris and Jeanne, and two younger sisters, Alivia and Alyssa. His father is a staking engineer at Rea Energy and his mother a biology teacher at Cambria Heights High School. The family also has a goldendoodle named Cooper.
Yahner has played track, baseball and basketball, lettering in the two latter.
“So far basketball has been my favorite sport,” he said. “Sports have taught me the hard work and dedication it takes to be successful and have taught me many life lessons.”
Yahner is ranked seventh in his class with a 4.0 GPA. He has maintained status on the high honor roll and lettered academically throughout high school. He is the president of the National Honor Society (NHS) and treasurer of the National English Honor Society. He is a Heritage Conference Male Scholarship recipient and has been recognized as a Student of the Month. He was a member of the Homecoming Court his senior year.
Yahner has held a role within student government and student council since ninth grade. He has been the president of his class and student council since his sophomore year.
“I have many responsibilities in those roles,” he said, “such as helping to coordinate and plan trips. I will have to plan our class reunions and, just in general, managing the senior class and ensuring that everything like graduation and our senior trip run according to plan.”
Yahner is a member of both the Heritage Conference Robotics team and the Heritage Conference Current Events team. He is also a part of the Forensics Club and the Student Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) organization. He is also a producer/anchor for the Colt News.
“I get to do what I love each and every day by filming various news segments within our school, and then edit when I am not filming,” Yahner said. “When I was not practicing for my winter and spring sports during the fall, I would film for my school’s football team.”
“I made them a series of ‘hype videos’ that were played throughout the season and even at the district championship,” he continued. “These videos were also posted to the school news channel.”
Yahner was a St. Francis STEAM Day representative, as well as a first-place regional and state winner at the Powering Pittsburgh Competition. He and his team competed at the regional level at the local IU8 and won. They then moved on to the competition at Acrisure Stadium, where they competed with schools from all over the state. They achieved first place and were awarded with $3,000 for Northern Cambria’s STEM program. They were also recognized at the Steelers-Ravens game.
“For the Powering Pittsburgh Competition, we had to find a way to power Acrisure Stadium with green energy,” Yahner said. “I personally was in charge of researching the vertical axis wind turbines, as well as solar panels that we wanted to have implemented at Acrisure Stadium. We then worked tirelessly on our presentation and worked together as a team to piece together the topics we researched.”
Of everything he’s involved with, Yahner is most passionate about videography and the Technology Student Association (TSA), in which he has greatly excelled. Yahner has been a TSA regional and state qualifier throughout high school.
He holds several leadership positions within the TSA. He has been a chapter officer all four years of high school, serving currently as president. He is also currently the vice president of TSA Region 8.
“I first was introduced to TSA my sixth grade year,” he said. “Ever since then, I have loved the program and been very successful, thanks to my advisors, Mr. Kline, Mrs. Kline and a previous advisor, Mr. Link.”
“I became interested in this organization whenever we found early success at my first regional conference,” he continued. “I then moved on to the state conference and had a great time meeting tons of new people and gaining experience that I could use for a lifetime. I advanced to the National TSA conference my eighth grade year, where myself and my team won first place in Mechanical Engineering. Ever since then I have loved TSA and have been working my hardest to be successful.”
Yahner has indeed been incredibly successful, racking up numerous awards and recognitions with the TSA.
In 2021, he placed sixth in the Virtual National Competition for Digital Video Production. His junior year, he was in the Top 5 of On Demand Video and Digital Video Production categories, as well as the second-place winner for Structural Engineering. His senior year, he was second place in Regional Digital Video Production and first place in both Regional Structural Engineering and the Regional Senior Solar Sprint. He is currently awaiting results on his state/national placements for his senior year. He has qualified for states in four events.
“It is amazing to win first place in any competition at any conference in TSA,” he said. “Winning in TSA also means you are presented with the opportunity to advance on to the state and possibly even national TSA conferences. These conferences are large-scale events that hold so much opportunity that myself and my team definitely don’t want to miss out on.”
Yahner expressed that he wants to continue his involvement with TSA after high school by becoming an alumni member or becoming an advisor at a school in the future.
His keen eye for videography has bolstered many of his achievements in the TSA.
“I always have enjoyed watching people’s YouTube and social media content,” he said.
“I got into videography and social media during the 2020 lockdowns and started filming local car cruises when the regulations were lifted.
“It gave me something to do,” he continued, “and I have always had a passion for anything on wheels. I got to combine two of my favorite pastimes, and I enjoyed filming and meeting new people every weekend that I could.
“The YouTube channel I run started to pick up in popularity as I would go to different events and meet new people.”
Yahner’s passion for TSA has overlapped with his love for videography, creating some wonderful opportunities for him, including wedding videography.
“My employer, Isaac Born, saw my social media content and the videos that I competed with in TSA,” Yahner explained. “He contacted me and offered me a summer job. I essentially followed in his footsteps and learned how to film weddings. Issac has been a great mentor and has been super easy to work with. He’s taught me more than I would have ever learned just filming on my own.”
Outside of school, Yahner has volunteered as a Salvation Army bell ringer and at church dinners, festivals and fire company car shows.
He also has a job mowing lawns.
Upon graduating, Yahner plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown to major in Secondary Education Social Studies with a STEM endorsement certificate.
“I have always enjoyed history, and I plan to become a history teacher,” he said.
“I feel that the main influences on me becoming a teacher would be my mother, my experiences in TSA and my TSA advisors,” he continued, “who all happen to be history and STEM teachers. The impact TSA and other teachers have had on my life and the way they have helped me to become so successful has driven me to want to become a teacher and be able to help students the same way.”
When he has free time, Yahner enjoys checking out car shows and racing events on the weekends. He likes to spend time with his family camping or going on weekend trips.