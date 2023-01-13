Cole Stuchal is a senior at River Valley High School that has learned to tap both into his athletic and artistic side.
He lives with his parents (both teachers) in Blairsville, along with a younger brother, Chase, and a dog.
Stuchal is heavily involved in athletics. He’s played baseball and participated in wrestling and golf all four years of high school. The past two years, he’s been a part of cross country. Of all these, though, wrestling is by far his passion.
“It’s what I’ve had the most success in,” he said. “It does overlap with all the other sports since it’s year-round. I’ve had to learn to work my schedule to fit it all in.”
Stuchal also volunteers as a Little League umpire, baseball coach and wrestling coach.
He is a four-time golf letter winner, three-time wrestling letter winner, two-time cross country letter winner, and a two-time baseball letter winner.
All four years of high school, Stuchal has been involved in the Remembering Adam program, a club that advocates staying drug-free.
“Cole has excellent leadership, communication and collaboration skills,” said his guidance counselor and cross country coach, Kaitlyn Figurelli. “Cole has taken the initiative to immerse himself in supervisory roles.”
His junior and senior year, Stuchal has served as class president.
“We planned the prom last year. Ran the concession stand every football game. This year, we organized our winter formal, class trip and graduation,” he said. “I like being able to help my class and get a handle on the general opinion of what’s going on.”
Academically, Stuchal maintains a 4.0. He’s on the distinguished honor roll. His favorite subject is art, a class he excels in. Stuchal has a specific passion for graphic design. Some projects from his resume include T-shirt designs and a mural in the district’s STEAM Academy.
“I’ve always enjoyed art, ever since I was little,” he said, “but I really got into it around my freshman year.”
When asked if he has any artistic influences or role models, he said, “Not really. I try to do my own thing and be my own person.”
Stuchal has also worked doing design for the company Red Oak Branded Solutions, which is a business service specializing in product promotion.
“The main thing I would do for them is design T-shirts for sports teams. That’s kind of what I want to do in the future, but on a smaller scale.”
Stuchal will be attending Garrett College to study graphic and web design. He will also continue his wrestling career there. Stuchal’s career goal is to own his own clothing business.
When he’s not involved in athletics, academics or extracurriculars, Stuchal enjoys playing his XBox.