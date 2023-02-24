Denton Park is a senior in the Machining Technology program at Indiana County Technology Center.
Park’s father, Greg, is a supervisor and his mother, Christi, an electrical engineer. He has a brother, Kayden, and a younger sister, Grace.
“I wanted to go to ICTC because I am good with working with my hands and work better in that kind of environment versus a classroom,” Park said.
In terms of the Machining Technology program, he said, “I love the creativity and fundamentals you get from the program. After completing my junior and senior requirements, I was able to do my own projects. I could sit there and look at a piece of metal and think of something to make with it.”
Park has received six certificates from the National Institute of Metal-Working Skills. To complete a NIMS certification, students must make a part of the print given to them, as well as pass a written test to earn the certification. Park is working toward the completion of one additional NIMS certificate before graduation.
“He demonstrates confidence that is usually attributed to someone far more seasoned in the field,” said Park’s instructor at ICTC, Michael Rescenete.
Since April of 2022, Park has worked for L&S Machine Co. in Marion Center as a CNC operator. He is currently completing a cooperative education agreement with this company.
“My typical day starts with turning on my machine, checking the paperwork for the parts I am manufacturing, and then starting to set up the parts I’m going to run that day,” he said. “I run three different machines from time to time. One is a saw where we cut stainless steel and inconel. The other is a machine that drills holes in plates so it can be used as a drain in nuclear reactors.
“Then the machine I always run does a lot of work that gets weld prep stuff done to it,” he continued, “which is a lot of chamfers. So it is easier for the welders.”
When it comes to balancing his education at ICTC and his traditional academics at Marion Center, Park said, “I do not find it hard to balance my school work between the two. I enjoy going to ICTC, so it doesn’t seem like school at all. When I get back to Marion Center, I only have four classes so it makes the day go by a lot easier.”
Upon graduation, Park is seeking an apprenticeship program that directly relates to the machining skills he acquired as a high school student.
“My dream is to have a good paying job that I enjoy and can live a happy life because of what I do,” he said.
“My parents inspire me the most to do my best in whatever I’m doing,” he continued. Whether it’s playing hockey or taking a test or even going to work. My coaches have always told me, ‘If you give everything you got and don’t win, you have nothing to be ashamed of.’”
Park has participated in the Central Cambria Hockey League for three years, serving as alternate captain for the 2022-23 season. He is a defenseman. He also works as an official of youth hockey league games.
“I have been skating and playing hockey since I was four,” he said. “I spent seven years on Indiana’s travel team, a year on the Armstrong Arrows and I have played on Central Cambria’s varsity team from my sophomore year to my senior year after not playing for them my freshman year.”
In his free time, Park enjoys spending time outdoors, whether it is golfing, camping or filming hunts and content for the Cranked Outdoors YouTube channel.
“It’s easy to go outside and have a good time,” he said, “because there is always something to do.”