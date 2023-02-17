Eddie Lee is an international student at Seeds of Faith Christian Academy with a deep passion for helping.
He arrived in the United States just in time for his freshman year. Since then, Lee has played as the point guard for his school’s basketball team all four years of high school.
“When I first got here, I knew no one,” Lee said, “but I knew how to play basketball. Being able to play basketball made me a lot of friends.”
“Overall, it’s just a game,” he continued. “Wins or losses don’t matter. Respect and enjoyment of the game are the most important things.”
Lee did track and field for two years as well.
Every Friday, the school’s mentor program takes place. Lee has been a mentor since his freshman year.
“Every high-schooler will be assigned to one to four younger kids from kindergarten through sixth grade,” he explained. “We do activities together, like spelling, math games, chess, art projects. I get to understand those little kids more.”
“We are all God’s creation,” he continued, “but we are different. I get to learn about their needs and how to take care of them.”
As an extension of this program, Lee has served as an assistant in the preschool classroom during his senior year. This involves interacting with the children and helping them finish their assignments.
“It builds up my leadership skills and teaches me the importance of discipline in a big group,” he said.
“Those little kids can be crazy and out of control, and sometimes you just have to show them who’s the boss, even when you don’t like it.”
“I teach them things, and they teach me something too,” he continued. “I learned to be patient and calm; every kid has different needs, and sometimes it’s hard to give them all what they want but I try.”
Lee used to play piano but no longer does that. He participates in the school’s choral program.
“We practice and sing,” he said. “We have some concerts every year, like the Christmas concert and Easter concert. We also have Christmas caroling, which we go perform at the local church. I think it’s very fun to sing with my friends and give something back to my society.”
He has volunteered in various ways to help clean and maintain the school. He has assisted in cleaning the school for the upcoming school years and volunteered for the Dinners To Go fundraiser by preparing and serving food and carrying meals for take-out orders.
In 2021, Lee helped move the school to its new location in Creekside.
“This was no easy task because it involved moving desks, books, chalk boards, tables, chairs and more,” said Principal Tracy VanHorn-Juart. “It required heavy lifting and lots of it. Eddie did this with a willing heart.”
“As a private school, we rely heavily on monetary donations and fundraising to maintain the operations of the school,” VanHorn-Juart continued, “and Eddie volunteers to assist at these events.”
“I don’t have the ability to support my school financially,” Lee said, “but the least I can do is sacrifice my time and energy to make my school a better place for every student and staff member.”
Lee also works as an office assistant. He helps with filing, making copies and organizing papers and folders.
“I like this form of help better,” he said. “I prefer to help more directly by going down to the office and helping.”
Academically, Lee maintains a 3.89 grade-point average. He has received academic honors. His favorite subject is math.
“Not because I’m Asian!” he insists. “I took two math classes my freshman year. I was struggling with the language barrier. Luckily, you don’t need to know much English to do math.”
Before the beginning of his senior year, Lee had completed all the math courses available at his school. His proficiency in the subject has even provided him with some teaching experience. Because of the gap in his schedule where a math class would usually be, Lee got the opportunity to volunteer as an assistant to the math teacher during that time.
“During his pre-calculus and pre-algebra classes, I would sit in the back row and help those who couldn’t keep up with the class,” Lee said.
“The math teacher was absent for a whole week because of some health issues,” he continued. “During that week, our principal wanted me to be the sub, so I stood up and lectured to students. I enjoy doing that, and I’m delighted that I could be helpful.”
Lee regularly attends Indiana Alliance Church. He takes part in the youth group, is a member of the church volleyball team and attends church camps.
His Christian faith is of great value to him.
“Before I do anything, the cross in front of my chest reminds me to do things in God’s glory,” he said. “My favorite Bible verse is 1 Thessalonians 5:26, which says, ‘Greet all the brothers with a holy kiss.’”
“I always greet people with passion and show them that they are loved,” he continued. “I like to befriend people and treat everyone as equal since we’re all God’s creations. I put my faith in Christ and praise His name.”
Lee is attending college after graduation, but he is unsure which school. He has received offers from The Ohio State University and Indiana University Bloomington.
“I will be majoring in accounting or business,” he said.
“My dad was a businessman, and I always wanted to be like him. I might not be as successful as he was, but he will always be my role model and the goal for me to reach. He has a company in Taiwan, so I think if I get a degree in business, I could be somewhat helpful to my family business.”
When he’s not volunteering his time or working on academics, Lee enjoys being with his friends and family.
“I like to listen to music and go out for a walk,” he said. “Sometimes I like to be alone and think about stuff. I think it’s very important to have some me-time so I get to know myself better and treat myself right.”