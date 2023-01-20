Emily Mack is an ambitious senior at United High School and best described as having a “servant’s heart.”
Mack’s mother is a RN and a respiratory therapist at Indiana Regional Medical Center. She also works a travel nursing job. Mack often stays with her grandparents. She has a brother, a half-sister and half-brother. Her dog, Sunnie, is the sunshine of her life. She also takes care of three goldfish and a snail.
She has played basketball for her school and PA Blue Thunder since 2013. She’s played softball since 2012 and gave track a try in March 2022. Most interestingly, she was the team captain of the Bolivar Lanes Bowling Team from September 2011 to March 2021.
“I love bowling!” she said. “It’s a sport that never really gets stressful for me, and I never get burnt out from it like other sports in the past. Being team captain has allowed me to become a leader and a role model for the younger kids on my team.”
Mack has been a part of several academic clubs at her school, including the Heritage Conference Current Events Team, Heritage Conference Science Team, Quiz Bowl Team and the Challenge Program.
“My favorite academic organization is Heritage Science,” she said. “I have such a love for anything science related, and I like the fact new things are always being discovered within the subject.”
Mack also serves as president of the art club since 2019. The art club was cut, though, just this year.
“As president, my responsibilities mostly just consist of making sure everyone participates in projects and has fun while learning about different art techniques,” she said. “My passion for art has been there since I was very young. As I got older, I found it to be soothing and like a form of therapy.”
She is a treasurer for both the SADD Club and PRIDE Club.
Academically, Mack maintains a 4.0 grade-point average. She is the president for both the National Honor Society and student council.
Her favorite subject is science.
Outside of academics, extracurriculars and sports, Mack has devoted an abundant amount of time to community service projects.
She volunteered for the Senior Citizens Lunch and served local senior citizens a Thanksgiving meal; donated more than 50 items to the Alice Paul House; organized multiple group sessions to make cards for the Angel Card Project; organized a food drive and donated about 100 items; assembled bags of meals and snacks for children in need through the Power Pack program; designed flyers for a homelessness item drive; made and donated 20 blankets to the Ronald McDonald House; donated pet supplies, toys, food and money to local animals; and is a volunteer bookkeeper for fifth- and sixth-grade PA Blue Thunder teams.
She also assembled a group to clean a local, vandalized waterfall in the community.
“In my community there is a waterfall that is visited quite frequently by locals,” she said. “It’s been there for decades and is typically the perfect spot for families, couples and friends to get out of the house and explore. When nonlocals visit, they usually respect the land and just enjoy the scenery.”
Sadly, a group of people from outside the area graffitied the waterfall and the trail leading to it. When Mack caught wind of the vandalism through Facebook, she decided to take action.
“I immediately messaged my brother and a few of my friends, because we always take trips to the waterfall,” she said. “They agreed to take the hike and help me clean the graffiti. I also made a Facebook post and another group joined us. It took about three days of scrubbing with nontoxic cleaners, but we cleaned the area.”
Of all her volunteer opportunities, Mack’s favorite thing to do is serve Thanksgiving lunch to the elderly people in her community.
“They are such a delight to talk to,” she said, “and it really gives me a chance to sit down and get to know the past generations of my community.”
“She has a servant’s heart with a leader’s courage,” said school librarian Lorraine Allman.
“Her willingness to contribute to those around her while staying humble with grace is outstanding.”
Her academic excellence and community involvement has garnered her numerous awards, including the STEW award (twice), Hometown Hero of the Week, MVP of Heritage Conference Science, MVP of Heritage Current Events and the Mathematic Excellence award.
She was also one of nine accepted to take part in the Physician Externship Program at IRMC, during which she completed 80 hours of shadowing physicians and other healthcare professions over two weeks in the summer.
“During the Externship at IRMC I learned that my calling in life is 100 percent to work in the healthcare field,” she said. “I have so much compassion and sympathy for everyone and seeing critically ill people made me want to continue my education in a field where I can truly impact someone’s life.”
Mack plans to attend Slippery Rock University in the fall, pursuing the 3+2 Pre-PA Track. She will earn a bachelor’s degree in psychology with a concentration in neuroscience during the first three years. Then, she will earn a master’s in physician assistant studies the remaining two years.
“My ultimate ambition is to help anyone and everyone I can,” Mack said. “I want to better others’ quality of life, no matter what that may entail for them. Whether their health improvement is physical or mental.”
Mack has faced many of her own challenges too.
“One of the most challenging things throughout high school for me is living up to high expectations,” she admitted. “Being ranked at the top of my class and being so heavily involved throughout my school and community makes me a go-to person.”
“Another challenge I’ve faced throughout high school is the support of only one parent,” she continued. “Seeing most of my peers supported by two parents or guardians is great but sometimes overwhelming when I realize I lack certain things in my life due to only having one parent.”
During her limited free time, Mack enjoys going on dates with her dog, taking long walks or getting ice cream. She also likes to listen to and explore new music. She enjoys collecting shoes, thrifting and shopping for her dog and fish.