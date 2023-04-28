Emily Teacher is a senior at Indiana County Technology Center and Indiana High School.
Teacher’s father works Morning Pride, a division of the engineering and technology company called Honeywell. Her mother is a paraprofessional at East Pike Elementary School and an owner/baker of Simply Sweet Bake Shop. Teacher has two younger brothers, Nathan and Jacob, as well as a stepsister, Lacy, through her father’s remarriage.
Teacher plays golf and rifle. She is co-captain of each team.
“They are very opposite sports from each other,” she said, “but I love them both.
“Rifle is a fun sport that’s pretty different,” she continued. “It’s a sport that very few schools have in our area. The people that I’ve known for three years on the team have made it so much fun.”
Teacher is in the Health Occupations program at ICTC.
“When I stumbled upon the Health Occupations program, everything kind of played out perfectly,” she said. “When we visited ICTC in ninth grade to visit and shadow, I knew it’s what I wanted to do. I haven’t changed my mind since then.
“The teachers are always there for you and will be there for you no matter what,” she continued, “and the other students make going through lessons and skills fun.”
“I cannot say enough good things about Emily,” said ICTC school counselor Kelly J. Fox. “Emily is very creative and caring by nature, and she is able to use those talents to help others.”
In terms of balancing the work of both schools, Teacher said, “Dealing with both can be a little stressful, particularly at the beginning of the year. It gets easier as the year goes on.”
Teacher is the secretary of the National Technical Honor Society.
She is also a member of the National Honor Society and a Kiwanis Student of the Month.
Teacher is a part of the Health Occupations Students of America and the Leadership Seminar.
She is particularly passionate about the Athena Club at her high school, an all-girls group focused on female empowerment. Teacher was the sole organizer of an Athena program called “Move-Up Day.”
“It’s where the eighth graders could come to the high school and get a soft introduction to the school before their ninth grade orientation.”
Teacher volunteers in her community as a junior firefighter. Having grown up with a father and uncle involved in the fire service, Teacher was inspired to join.
“Helping people when they need it has always been a part of my life,” she said, “and it’s something that has driven me to decide what I want to do in the future.”
“The fire department is like its own little family,” she continued, “and we’ve got to be, because you have to be able to depend on your team during calls.”
In the fall, Teacher will be attending the Indiana University of Pennsylvania to study nursing. Her career goals are to graduate from IUP with her RN BSN, then work in a hospital as either an emergency care nurse or pediatric nurse.”
Teacher works as a banquet waitress at the Indiana Country Club. In her free time, she enjoys hanging out with her friends and family.
She also enjoys reading and building puzzles.
