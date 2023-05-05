Evan Chen is an international student and senior at Seeds of Faith Christian Academy.
Chen is an only child and his parents live in Taiwan. He came to America his freshman year of high school and currently lives with a host family.
“English was my biggest obstacle, obviously,” he said. “I needed to bring a translator to my classes every day and still had a lot of trouble understanding.
“I remembered I got my first geometry test back and was the only one that got an F,” he continued. “That left a deep impression on me. I decided to work hard.”
Prior to coming to America, Chen was expelled from school in the seventh grade.
“I did not behave well afterward,” he said. “I kept making trouble until high school.
“I don’t regret any wrong decision that I made in my lifetime because you learn from failure,” he continued.
“I tell myself I will not make those dumb mistakes again.”
Chen has played basketball and golf since elementary school. He cited Kobe Bryant as his athletic inspiration. His junior and senior year, he was the captain of the basketball team. In 2022, he won MVP of the BBCA invitational basketball tournament.
“In the first year, I really cared about how many points I scored or how I behaved on the court,” he said, “but my coach kept reminding me to get the whole team involved. I started to realize that the games were not my personal shows, it was a team effort.
“I learned that as a leader, you have to always encourage your teammates and give them confidence,” he continued. “If you always blame your teammates, they will never grow or maybe even quit. There was a lot that I learned in basketball that could apply to my life forever.”
Chen participates in chorus and band, the latter of which he plays the drums.
He maintains a 4.0 GPA. His favorite subject to study is math.
He plans on attending the University of Pittsburgh to major in computer science.
“I chose this major because I like math and solving problems,” he said.
“Computer science is one of the hardest majors, but I think I will enjoy the challenge.
“And I chose Pittsburgh because I have been there a couple times and enjoy being in the city, trying different kinds of food and watching a lot of sports games,” he continued. “It’s the best choice for me.”
Chen attends church every Sunday and sometimes helps at the Riziki Cafe at Jimmy Stewart Airport.
“It is the best cafe in Indiana,” he said. “They make sure every item we serve to consumers is perfect, and we also make sure that the cafe is clean everywhere.”
In his free time, Chen enjoys playing and watching different sports, especially NBA, NFL or PGA. He also likes to work out, golf, cook and read different kinds of books.
