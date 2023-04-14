Ira Sickles is a senior at Blacklick Valley High School.
Sickles lives with his parents. In addition to small jobs like plowing and vehicle repair, his dad works as a heavy equipment operator and his mother as an accountant for First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. He has one older sister.
Sickles played baseball for his school from his freshman to junior year. He also competes as an outfielder on the Highland Regional Colt Baseball Team in Johnstown. As a senior, he does track and field. Last year, he played ultimate Frisbee with the Christian Ultimate Disc League in Indiana.
“Frisbee and sports, in general, have taught me a lot about teamwork and leadership,” he said. “I’ve learned that leadership is not one size fits all. People often associate leaders with the outspoken members of a team, but someone who is quiet and leads by example is just as vital to the team’s success.”
Sickles has participated in Quiz Bowl since his freshman year. He currently serves as team captain.
“It gives me a place to compete academically,” he said. “Obviously, there are plenty of sports that people can participate in physically, but there are not many chances to go head to head with other schools academically.”
His involvement with the National Honor Society has provided numerous volunteering opportunities. Sickles has participated in roadway cleanup and making blankets for the homeless. He also helped at the elementary school.
“It was nice to brighten up many kids’ days,” he said, “but it was more of a trip down memory lane for me. It was quite an experience to see the same hallways and classrooms I walked through everyday, but six years older and more than a foot taller.”
Sickles is a member of Grace Church in Ebensburg, where he has volunteered with church service days, Vacation Bible School and as an actor in “Dickens of Christmas” productions.
“I spend a lot of time at church,” he said. “I go almost every Sunday to church and almost every Wednesday to youth group.”
“Faith operates in my life as something I can always turn to when things are tough,” he continued. “I may not always know what will happen next, but God does and he’ll help me through it.”
Sickles has achieved high honors throughout his high school career. He is a recipient of the President’s Education Awards and the Highest GPA Award for chemistry, pre-calculus and civics. He is also a Challenge Program Award recipient for STEM and attendance. Last fall, he was a Senior Class Student of the Month and a member of the Homecoming Court.
“I’m the most proud of my perfect attendance,” he said. “I’ve had perfect attendance since 2nd grade, and if I would’ve known it back then, I probably would’ve sucked it up and went to school that one day I missed.
“Perfect attendance is something that means a lot for every future endeavor I have,” he continued. “It means more to me than a grade because it shows consistency even when you might not want to go to school every day.”
Sickles maintains a 4.0 GPA.
“My favorite subject in school is gym class because it’s basically a study hall where you get to play sports,” he joked. “Otherwise, it’s just any math class because that’s what I’m best at and I enjoy solving problems.”
In addition to his regular classes, Sickles takes classes through Penn Highlands Community College ACE program, which allows him to obtain an associate degree while in high school.
“I get some of my credits through dual enrollment classes at high school, but the majority come from online classes that I take through Penn Highlands that cover the general education credits I would have to take at most colleges,” he explained.
“This program saves a ton of money and allows me to get a bachelor’s degree in only another two to three years.”
Through the community college, he has made the Dean’s List various times throughout the last four years. He is also a part of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.
In May 2023, Sickles will receive his liberal arts associate degree. In the fall he will attend the Indiana University of Pennsylvania to pursue a degree in mathematics (data science) under the Sutton Scholar Award.